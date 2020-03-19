ENGLISH

    Redmi Smartphones On Discount This Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale

    By
    |

    The Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is live. As a part of the sale, the e-commerce portal is providing attractive discounts on a slew of products including smartphones, home appliances, electronics, and more. Flipkart has also teamed up with SBI to provide 10% instant discount on the purchases made using SBI credit cards including EMI transactions.

    Redmi Smartphones On Discount This Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
     

    While there are many discounts during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale, the Redmi smartphones are available at lucrative discounts during the sale.

    If you are looking forward to upgrade to a Redmi smartphone, then this is the best time as you can get no cost EMI payment options, instant discount of 10% and more on these devices.

    Take a look at the Redmi smartphones available on discount this Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale from below.

    Redmi 8A

    Redmi 8A

    Redmi 8A, which is one of the affordable Redmi smartphones right now is priced starting from Rs. 6,499. It is available at up to Rs. 6,450 exchange discount and no cost EMI payment options.

    Redmi Note 8

    Redmi Note 8

    The Redmi Note 8 is available starting from Rs. 11,777 via Flipkart during the sale.

    Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Redmi Note 8 Pro can be availed starting from Rs. 15,399 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant via Flipkart.

    Redmi K20
     

    Redmi K20

    Redmi K20 is priced starting from Rs. 19,999 and there is up to Rs. 13,850 exchange discount as well.

    Redmi K20 Pro

    Redmi K20 Pro

    Redmi K20 Pro can be bought starting from Rs. 23,999 along with an attractive exchange discount of Rs. 13,580.

    Xiaomi Mi A3

    Xiaomi Mi A3

    If you want the Mi A3, you can buy the smartphone starting from Rs. 11,999 and no cost EMI payment option as well.

    Redmi Note 7 Pro

    Redmi Note 7 Pro

    Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced starting from Rs. 9,999 during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. It can be bought at no cost EMI and up to Rs. 10,850 exchange discount.

    Redmi 7A

    Redmi 7A

    Redmi 7A is priced starting from Rs. 6,199 and comes with an exchange discount of Rs. 6,150 and no cost EMI payment options as well.

    Redmi 5A

    Redmi 5A

    During the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, the Redmi 5A can be bought starting from Rs. 4,999 with no cost EMI patment option.

    Redmi Note 7S

    Redmi Note 7S

    Redmi Note 7S can be purchased starting from Rs. 9,999 along with no cost EMI payment option and an exchange discount of up to Rs. 9,750.

    Redmi Y3

    Redmi Y3

    Redmi Y3 can be bought starting from Rs. 8,090 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant.

    Redmi Go

    Redmi Go

    Redmi Go is priced starting from Rs. 4,299 via Flipkart and there is an exchange discount of up to Rs. 4,250.

    Redmi 6 Pro

    Redmi 6 Pro

    If you want the Redmi 6 Pro, then you can buy it starting from Rs. 8,990.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 18:07 [IST]
