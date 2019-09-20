Just In
Flipkart Biggest Offers Of The Season: Discounts Offers On Smartphones
Ever since the dates of Big Billion Days are announced, Flipkart is leaving no stone unturned, assuring that the users will get the best deals and discounts on several smartphones. The deal comes with a 10% instant discount on Axis bank credit and debit cards along with ICICI bank credit cards.
Other offers are Rs. 2,000 discount, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI bank credit cards, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the sale. Besides, you will get 40% buyback value with complete mobile protection on the devices.
While regular users can avail the sale benefits from September 29, the Flipkart Plus members get early access of four hours before the onset of the sale.
Redmi Note 7s
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Splash proof (P2i nano coating)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery
Realme 5 (MRP: Rs. 10,999, After Discount: Rs. 8,999)
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Asus 5Z (MRP: Rs. 35,999, After Discount: Rs. 27,999)
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera And secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (MRP: Rs.70,000, After Discount: Rs 34,999)
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Realme 3 Pro (MRP: Rs. 15,999, After Discount: Rs 11,999)
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4045mAh battery
Infinix Smart 3 Plus (MRP: Rs. 7,999, After Discount: Rs. 5,499)
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Motorola One Action (MRP: Rs. 16,999, After Discount: Rs 11,999)
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 117-degree Ultra-wide Action camera + 5MP depth sensing camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh with 10W charging
Motorola One Vision (MRP: Rs. 22,999, After Discount: Rs. 14,999)
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh with 15W TurboPower fast charging
