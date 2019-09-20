ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Biggest Offers Of The Season: Discounts Offers On Smartphones

    By
    |

    Ever since the dates of Big Billion Days are announced, Flipkart is leaving no stone unturned, assuring that the users will get the best deals and discounts on several smartphones. The deal comes with a 10% instant discount on Axis bank credit and debit cards along with ICICI bank credit cards.

    Flipkart Biggest Offers Of The Season
     

    Other offers are Rs. 2,000 discount, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI bank credit cards, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the sale. Besides, you will get 40% buyback value with complete mobile protection on the devices.

    While regular users can avail the sale benefits from September 29, the Flipkart Plus members get early access of four hours before the onset of the sale.

    Redmi Note 7s

    Redmi Note 7s

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
    • Splash proof (P2i nano coating)
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) battery
    Realme 5 (MRP: Rs. 10,999, After Discount: Rs. 8,999)
     

    Realme 5 (MRP: Rs. 10,999, After Discount: Rs. 8,999)

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Asus 5Z (MRP: Rs. 35,999, After Discount: Rs. 27,999)

    Asus 5Z (MRP: Rs. 35,999, After Discount: Rs. 27,999)

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
    • 12MP rear camera And secondary 8MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (MRP: Rs.70,000, After Discount: Rs 34,999)

    Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (MRP: Rs.70,000, After Discount: Rs 34,999)

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Iris Scanner
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3500 MAh Battery
    Realme 3 Pro (MRP: Rs. 15,999, After Discount: Rs 11,999)

    Realme 3 Pro (MRP: Rs. 15,999, After Discount: Rs 11,999)

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4045mAh battery
    Infinix Smart 3 Plus (MRP: Rs. 7,999, After Discount: Rs. 5,499)

    Infinix Smart 3 Plus (MRP: Rs. 7,999, After Discount: Rs. 5,499)

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery
    Motorola One Action (MRP: Rs. 16,999, After Discount: Rs 11,999)

    Motorola One Action (MRP: Rs. 16,999, After Discount: Rs 11,999)

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor
    • 4GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 117-degree Ultra-wide Action camera + 5MP depth sensing camera
    • 12MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh with 10W charging
    Motorola One Vision (MRP: Rs. 22,999, After Discount: Rs. 14,999)

    Motorola One Vision (MRP: Rs. 22,999, After Discount: Rs. 14,999)

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor
    • 4GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh with 15W TurboPower fast charging

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue