Flipkart Biggest Offers Of The Season: Discounts Offers On Smartphones

Other offers are Rs. 2,000 discount, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% instant discount on EMI with ICICI bank credit cards, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, and 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the sale. Besides, you will get 40% buyback value with complete mobile protection on the devices.

While regular users can avail the sale benefits from September 29, the Flipkart Plus members get early access of four hours before the onset of the sale.

Redmi Note 7s

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Splash proof (P2i nano coating)

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery

Realme 5 (MRP: Rs. 10,999, After Discount: Rs. 8,999)

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensor and 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Asus 5Z (MRP: Rs. 35,999, After Discount: Rs. 27,999)

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera And secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (MRP: Rs.70,000, After Discount: Rs 34,999)

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery

Realme 3 Pro (MRP: Rs. 15,999, After Discount: Rs 11,999)

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4045mAh battery

Infinix Smart 3 Plus (MRP: Rs. 7,999, After Discount: Rs. 5,499)

Key Specs

6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Motorola One Action (MRP: Rs. 16,999, After Discount: Rs 11,999)

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 117-degree Ultra-wide Action camera + 5MP depth sensing camera

12MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh with 10W charging

Motorola One Vision (MRP: Rs. 22,999, After Discount: Rs. 14,999)

Key Specs