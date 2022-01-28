ENGLISH

    Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022: Best Discount Deals On Mid-Range Smartphones

    By
    |

    The mid-range smartphones in India come with necessary features such as acceptable camera performance, decent performance in gaming and other tasks, and impressive battery life. There are brands such as Realme, Redmi, Poco, Oppo, Motorola, Samsung, Infinix, and others that offer mid-range smartphones for buyers. These devices are priced reasonably and check all the points that users are looking out for. If you want to buy a new mid-range smartphone, then the online retailer Flipkart's Electronics Sale is the right time.

     
    Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022: Best Deals On Mid-Range Smartphones

    During the Flipkart Electronics Sale, you can purchase the bestselling mid-range smartphones at a discount of up to 30%. Notably, you will also be able to get your hands on these smartphones at no-cost EMI payment options and exchange discounts. Check out the best discounts and deals on mid-range smartphones during the Flipkart Electronics Sale.

    MOTOROLA G60 (Frosted Champagne, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    MOTOROLA G60 (Frosted Champagne, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (22% off)

    MOTOROLA G60 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Blade Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Blade Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (9% off)

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A53s 5G (Crystal Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
     

    OPPO A53s 5G (Crystal Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (15% off)

    OPPO A53s 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.

    POCO M3 Pro 5G (Yellow, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    POCO M3 Pro 5G (Yellow, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (11% off)

    POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (5% off)

    Realme 8 is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F17 Pro (Matte Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    OPPO F17 Pro (Matte Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; MRP: Rs. 25,990 (30% off)

    OPPO F17 Pro is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X7 5G (Nebula, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Realme X7 5G (Nebula, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (8% off)

    Realme X7 5G is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (5% off)

    Realme Narzo 30 5G is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (13% off)

    Realme 8s 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F22 (Denim Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy F22 (Denim Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999 (13% off)

    Samsung Galaxy F22 is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix Note 10 Pro (Nordic Secret, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Infinix Note 10 Pro (Nordic Secret, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (15% off)

    Infinix Note 10 Pro is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    MOTOROLA G51 5G (Bright Silver, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    MOTOROLA G51 5G (Bright Silver, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (16% off)

    MOTOROLA G51 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Infinix Note 11s (Haze Green, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Infinix Note 11s (Haze Green, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (17% off)

    Infinix Note 11s is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale 2022. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
