Flipkart Flash Sale: These Smartphones Will Be Available Soon

Usually, smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Honor, Infinix and others follow the flash sale model for some of their smartphones. Likewise, this week, the e-commerce portal Flipkart hosts flash sale on the below-mentioned smartphones. Do check out the list of devices on flash sale from below.

Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10A flaunts a 6.52-inch HD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio 670 SoC, a triple-camera sensor at the rear with 12MP, 2MP and 2MP sensors and a 5MP selfie camera sensor. A 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Honor 9S

Honor 9S makes use of a 5.45-inch HD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space, an 8MP rear camera sensor, a 5MP selfie camera sensor, and a 3020mAh battery.

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro comes in multiple variants ranging up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The other aspects of the device include 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, a 5000mAh battery, an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor, and a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10 adorns a 6.5-inch HD+ display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, a quad-camera arrangement with a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP selfie camera sensor and a capacious 5000mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro

Infinix Hot 9 Pro adorns a 6.6-inch HD+ display, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP selfie camera, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor, and a gigantic 5000mAh battery.

Gionee MAX

The newly launched Gionee MAX comes fitted with a 6.1-inch HD+ display, an octa-core processor, a dual-camera arrangement with a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP selfie camera at the front, and a 5000mAh battery.

Tecno Spark GO 2020

Tecno Spark GO 2020, the newly launched smartphone flaunts a 6.52-inch HD+ display, a quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The other aspects of the smartphone include dual rear cameras, an 8MP selfie camera, and a 5000mAh battery.