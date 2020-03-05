Flipkart Holi Discount Sale: Attractive Offers On Smartphones You Can Avail

Offers include 10% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, exchange offers, cashback offers, extra discounts, and more.

Realme C3

The handset is priced at Rs. 6,999 with 12% off. The phone is available for sales from an EMI starting from Rs. 584 per month. Highlights are 5000mAh battery and an HD+ display.

Realme 5i

Get the handset from Rs. 8,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM options. The smartphone can be purchased at an EMI beginning from Rs. 750 per month.

Poco X2

The device is priced at Rs. 16,999 with 10% off. It is coming soon. At the best, you can tap on the notification key, for being updated about when the handset is going to arrive.

Redmi 8a

The device is available at Rs. 6,999 with 22% off. You will get an extra Rs. 2,000 off on buying the phone on Flipkart. The starting EMI on the phone is from Rs. 584 per month.

Redmi Note 7s

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 9,999 with 28% off. You can buy the handset using several EMI plans, and the starting EMI is from Rs. 834 per month.

Vivo Z1 Pro

The phone comes from Rs. 12,990 with 18% off. The key features include FHD+ display, triple rear cameras, and 5000mAh battery. The handset is available from an EMI of 1,083 per month.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

The smartphone comes from Rs. 9,999 with 37% off. It comes with FHD+ display, 4000mAh battery, splash proof, and Quick Charge 4 support. You will get an extra Rs. 6,000 off on the phone.

Realme 5

The phone comes at Rs. 8,999 with 18% off. Get up to Rs. 8,850 off on exchange offer. You will get 1-year warranty on the phone and 6-months warranty period on the accessories.

Oppo A7

The device is priced at Rs. 9,990 with 47% off. You will get an extra discount of Rs. 9,000 on the phone. It comes with an HD+ display and 16MP front camera.

Realme 5 Pro

The smartphone can be purchased from Rs. 13,999 with 12% off. It comes with quad rear cameras, FHD+ display, and VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology.

Realme X2

The smartphone is available from Rs. 19,999 with 4% off. You will get an extra discount of Rs. 1,000 on the phone. The starting EMI on the device is from Rs. 1,667 per month.

Motorola One Macro

The smartphone comes at Rs. 8,999 with 25% off. Get up to Rs. 8,850 off on exchange offer and extra Rs. 3,000 discounts on the device.

Vivo Z1x

The device comes at Rs. 16,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM storage options. Get an extra Rs. 1,000 off on all prepaid transactions and also get extra Rs. 4,000 off on the phone.

Moto E6s

It is available from Rs. 6,999. Offers are up to Rs. 6,950 off on exchange and extra Rs. 3,000 discount on the phone.

Honor 9X

The handset is available from Rs. 16,999 with 15% off. The key specs include 48MP triple rear cameras, 4000mAh battery, and pop-up AI selfie camera.