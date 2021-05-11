Flipkart LG Days Sale: Discount Offer On LG W41 Pro, LG W31 Plus, LG Wing, LG G8X And More

Several LG smartphones are running on a discount at the Flipkart LG Days Sale. Premium smartphones like the LG W41 series are now available at a discount. One can get the LG 41 at a 47 percent discount, costing just Rs. 8,499. Also, the LG 41 Pro and the LG 41 Plus are available at a discount of 47 percent, costing just Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 9,499, respectively.

The Flipkart LG Days Sale is also offering a discount on the LG W31 series. Buyers can get the LG W31 and the LG W31 Plus at a 38 percent and a 44 percent discount, respectively. This means the LG W31 series starts as low as Rs. 7,999.

Additionally, premium smartphones like the LG Wing are also available at a discount at the Flipkart LG Days Sale. The LG Wing gets a 62 percent discount costing just Rs. 29,999, bringing down the price drastically. Also, the LG G8X is available with a 60 percent discount at the Flipkart LG Days Sale, costing just Rs. 27,990.

LG W41 Pro

Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 20,000 (47% off)

LG W41

Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,000 (46% off)

LG W41 Plus

Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,000 (47% off)

LG W31

Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,000 (38% off)

LG W31 Plus

Deal Price: Rs. 8,299 ; MRP: Rs. 15,000 (44% off)

LG Wing

Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 80,000 (62% off)

LG G8X

Deal Price: Rs. 27,990 ; MRP: Rs. 70,000 (60% off)

