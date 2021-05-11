Just In
Flipkart LG Days Sale: Discount Offer On LG W41 Pro, LG W31 Plus, LG Wing, LG G8X And More
LG smartphones have come to an end, meaning no new smartphones from the LG brand will be launched. However, LG has given us several unique, premium smartphones that are already available in the Indian market. For instance, the LG Wing is one of the most unique smartphones with its swivel design. Interestingly, you can still buy an LG smartphone. Moreover, the Flipkart LG Days Sale is giving out discount offers on LG devices, making it an attractive purchase.
Several LG smartphones are running on a discount at the Flipkart LG Days Sale. Premium smartphones like the LG W41 series are now available at a discount. One can get the LG 41 at a 47 percent discount, costing just Rs. 8,499. Also, the LG 41 Pro and the LG 41 Plus are available at a discount of 47 percent, costing just Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 9,499, respectively.
The Flipkart LG Days Sale is also offering a discount on the LG W31 series. Buyers can get the LG W31 and the LG W31 Plus at a 38 percent and a 44 percent discount, respectively. This means the LG W31 series starts as low as Rs. 7,999.
Additionally, premium smartphones like the LG Wing are also available at a discount at the Flipkart LG Days Sale. The LG Wing gets a 62 percent discount costing just Rs. 29,999, bringing down the price drastically. Also, the LG G8X is available with a 60 percent discount at the Flipkart LG Days Sale, costing just Rs. 27,990.
LG W41 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 20,000 (47% off)
LG W41 Pro is available at 47% discount during Flipkart LG Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.
LG W41
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 16,000 (46% off)
LG W41 is available at 46% discount during Flipkart LG Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.
LG W41 Plus
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,000 (47% off)
LG W41 Plus is available at 47% discount during Flipkart LG Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
LG W31
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,000 (38% off)
LG W31 is available at 38% discount during Flipkart LG Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
LG W31 Plus
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,299 ; MRP: Rs. 15,000 (44% off)
LG W31 Plus is available at 44% discount during Flipkart LG Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,299 onwards during the sale.
LG Wing
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 80,000 (62% off)
LG Wing is available at 62% discount during Flipkart LG Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
LG G8X
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,990 ; MRP: Rs. 70,000 (60% off)
LG G8X is available at 60% discount during Flipkart LG Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,990 onwards during the sale.
