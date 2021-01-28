ENGLISH

    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021: Offers On Samsung F41, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A51, And More

    By
    |

    Flipkart has been rolling out offers and discounts on several goods, which also includes gadgets like smartphones. The latest sale on the popular e-commerce site is the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza. Here, the company is offering devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20+ flagship smartphone at a never-before-seen discount. There are several devices on sale at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza, which we have listed below.

    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza is offering a 22 percent discount on the Samsung F41, which is one of the most unique devices from the brand. Additionally, premium flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus also gets a discount of 35 percent.

    More importantly, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S20+ is also on a discount at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza. Here, Flipkart is offering a 39 percent price cut on the new Galaxy S20 Plus. Apart from these, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza is offering a discount on several Samsung Galaxy A smartphones.

    Here, the list includes Samsung Galaxy A21s, which gets a 16 percent price cut. The Samsung Galaxy A31 also gets a 25 percent discount. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71 get a 29 percent and a 21 percent discount at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza.

    22% Off On Samsung F41

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera, 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    39% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20+

    Key Specs

    • 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
    • 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 4500 MAh Battery
    35% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
     

    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
    16% Off On Samsung A21s

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh (typical) battery
    25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A31

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    29% Off On Samsung Galaxy A51

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    21% Off On Samsung Galaxy A71

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery

