Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021: Offers On Samsung F41, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A51, And More
Flipkart has been rolling out offers and discounts on several goods, which also includes gadgets like smartphones. The latest sale on the popular e-commerce site is the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza. Here, the company is offering devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20+ flagship smartphone at a never-before-seen discount. There are several devices on sale at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza, which we have listed below.
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza is offering a 22 percent discount on the Samsung F41, which is one of the most unique devices from the brand. Additionally, premium flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus also gets a discount of 35 percent.
More importantly, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S20+ is also on a discount at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza. Here, Flipkart is offering a 39 percent price cut on the new Galaxy S20 Plus. Apart from these, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza is offering a discount on several Samsung Galaxy A smartphones.
Here, the list includes Samsung Galaxy A21s, which gets a 16 percent price cut. The Samsung Galaxy A31 also gets a 25 percent discount. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71 get a 29 percent and a 21 percent discount at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza.
22% Off On Samsung F41
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera, 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
39% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20+
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4500 MAh Battery
35% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
16% Off On Samsung A21s
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) battery
25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A31
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
29% Off On Samsung Galaxy A51
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
21% Off On Samsung Galaxy A71
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
