Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021: Offers On Samsung F41, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A51, And More

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza is offering a 22 percent discount on the Samsung F41, which is one of the most unique devices from the brand. Additionally, premium flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus also gets a discount of 35 percent.

More importantly, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S20+ is also on a discount at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza. Here, Flipkart is offering a 39 percent price cut on the new Galaxy S20 Plus. Apart from these, the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza is offering a discount on several Samsung Galaxy A smartphones.

Here, the list includes Samsung Galaxy A21s, which gets a 16 percent price cut. The Samsung Galaxy A31 also gets a 25 percent discount. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71 get a 29 percent and a 21 percent discount at the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza.

22% Off On Samsung F41

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera, 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

39% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20+

Key Specs

6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4500 MAh Battery

35% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Key Specs

6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

16% Off On Samsung A21s

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP (f/2.2) front camera

4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) battery

25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A31

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

29% Off On Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

21% Off On Samsung Galaxy A71

Key Specs