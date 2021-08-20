Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Apple iPhones

Latest models like the iPhone 11 now retail for Rs. 48,999, and the iPhone 12 mini has also received a price cut and is now available for Rs. 59,999. Here are all the offers and discounts available on the entire iPhone lineup on Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021.

iPhone 12

Discount Price: Rs. 67,999 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 14% off

iPhone 12 is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 67,999 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 11 (Black, 64 GB)

Discount Price: Rs. 48,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 10% off

iPhone 11 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 48,999 onwards during the sale.

iPhone SE (Black, 128 GB)

Discount Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 44,900 22% off

iPhone SE is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 12 Mini (Red, 64 GB)

Discount Price: Rs. 59,999 ; MRP: Rs. 69,900 14% off

iPhone 12 Mini (Red, 64 GB) is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 59,999 onwards during the sale.

iPhone XR ((PRODUCT)RED, 64 GB)

Discount Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,900 (12% off)

iPhone XR is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 11 Pro (Midnight Green, 64 GB)

Discount Price: Rs. 74,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,06,600 29% off

iPhone 11 Pro is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 74,999 onwards during the sale.