ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Apple iPhones

    By
    |

    Flipkart is back with yet another sale for Apple iPhones. During the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021, you can now get your favorite iPhones at a discounted price for a limited time. The Apple iPhone XR is now available for Rs. 41,999 while the latest iPhone SE is now available for Rs. 34,999 for the 128GB storage variants.

     

    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021

    Latest models like the iPhone 11 now retail for Rs. 48,999, and the iPhone 12 mini has also received a price cut and is now available for Rs. 59,999. Here are all the offers and discounts available on the entire iPhone lineup on Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021.

    iPhone 12

    iPhone 12

    Offer:
    Discount Price: Rs. 67,999 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 14% off

    iPhone 12 is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 67,999 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone 11 (Black, 64 GB)
     

    iPhone 11 (Black, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Discount Price: Rs. 48,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 10% off

    iPhone 11 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 48,999 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone SE (Black, 128 GB)

    iPhone SE (Black, 128 GB)

    Offer:
    Discount Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 44,900 22% off

    iPhone SE is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone 12 Mini (Red, 64 GB)

    iPhone 12 Mini (Red, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Discount Price: Rs. 59,999 ; MRP: Rs. 69,900 14% off

    iPhone 12 Mini (Red, 64 GB) is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 59,999 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone XR ((PRODUCT)RED, 64 GB)

    iPhone XR ((PRODUCT)RED, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Discount Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,900 (12% off)

    iPhone XR is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone 11 Pro (Midnight Green, 64 GB)

    iPhone 11 Pro (Midnight Green, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Discount Price: Rs. 74,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,06,600 29% off

    iPhone 11 Pro is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 74,999 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, August 20, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X