Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Discount Offers On Mi 11 Lite, Mi 10i, Redmi 9A Sport, Redmi Note9 Pro, And More
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza is here, where you can now get massive discounts on Mi 11 Lite, Mi 10i, Redmi 9A Sport, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and more. You can now get almost all Xiaomi/Redmi smartphones at a discounted price during the sale period, which will be available exclusively on Amazon.
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021
Smartphones like the Mi 11X will be available for just Rs. 26,489 while the devices like the Mi 10i are also on sale for just Rs. 22,890. Here are some of the best deals from the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2021.
Mi 11X (Lunar White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,489 ; MRP: Rs. 29,000 (8% off)
Mi 11X is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,489 onwards during the sale.
Mi 10i (Midnight Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 22,890 ; MRP: Rs. 24,198 (5% off)
Mi 10i is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,890 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 9A Sport (Coral Green, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,499 (5% off)
Redmi 9A Sport is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 9 (Sporty Orange, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,989 ; MRP: Rs. 10,760 (7% off)
Redmi 9 is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,989 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE (Vinyl Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,390 ; MRP: Rs. 31,997 (17% off)
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,390 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11 Lite (Vinyl Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999 (7% off)
Mi 11 Lite is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 9 Pro (Champagne Gold, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; MRP: Rs. 17,650 (3% off)
Redmi Note 9 Pro is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,990 onwards during the sale.
