Flipkart Mobiles Big Shopping Days Offers On Best Smartphones

What's worth noting is that Flipkart has tied up with SBI to provide 10% instant discount to SBI credit card users. And, the company is providing major offers for buyers.

During the sale, there are popular smartphones will be available at the lowest possible prices, claims a teaser by Flipkart.

Some notable models include the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9, Realme 5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A50 and iPhone XS 64GB.

If you want to upgrade to a new smartphone, this sale is the right time for you.

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro featuring a quad-camera setup at its rear is priced starting from Rs. 11,990 during this sale.

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9, which is the flagship smartphone of 2018 is available for as low as Rs. 21,999.

Vivo Z1 Pro

The Vivo Z1 Pro can be bought from Flipkart for Rs. 12,990 during the Big Shopping Days sale until March 22.

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50 with a triple-camera setup at its rear can be purchased for Rs. 19,999 during the Flipkart sale.

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

The 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is available for purchase via Flipkart for Rs. 36,990.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is available for Rs. 68,900. Also, there is no cost EMI payment option and up to Rs. 14,000 exchange discount on the device.

Realme X2

The Realme X2 will be up for grabs with an additional discount of Rs. 4,000 and will be sold for Rs. 14,999.

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS, which was launched back in 2018 is available starting from Rs. 59,999. Buyers of the device can get it at no cost EMI payment options.

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM is listed for Rs. 24,999 along with up to Rs. 16,000 exchange discount and no cost EMI.

Realme X

Realme X is priced starting from Rs. 16,999 and there will be an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 14,000.

Google Pixel 3a

You can buy the Google Pixel 3a for Rs. 30,999 during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2020. And, there are offers such as no cost EMI and exchange discount as well.

Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z is available from Rs. 27,999 and there is no cost EMI and up to Rs. 14,000 exchange discount.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 27,999. There is no cost EMI and up to Rs. 14,000 exchange discount too.