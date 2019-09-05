Just In
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Offers: Realme C2, Asus 6Z, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Nokia 8.1 And More
Flipkart mobiles bonanza sale has kicked-off from September 5 and will last till September 9, 2019. During the sale, you can buy some of the best-selling devices at lower price options. The latest scheme offers a flat Rs. 1,000 off on the Vivo Z1 Pro and the device can be obtained at a discounted price option of Rs. 14,990.
Offers provided by the Flipkart include 5% instant discount on HDFC bank credit cards, extra Rs. 250 off on using HDFC credit card EMI transactions, 10% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra discounts, top exchange deals, 5% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, and complete mobile protection plan starting from Rs.99.
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Pure display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh with 15W TurboPower fast charging
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core with Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz
- 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging
Buy This Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
