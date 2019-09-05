Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Offers: Realme C2, Asus 6Z, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Nokia 8.1 And More

ENGLISH

    Flipkart mobiles bonanza sale has kicked-off from September 5 and will last till September 9, 2019. During the sale, you can buy some of the best-selling devices at lower price options. The latest scheme offers a flat Rs. 1,000 off on the Vivo Z1 Pro and the device can be obtained at a discounted price option of Rs. 14,990.

    Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza
     

    Offers provided by the Flipkart include 5% instant discount on HDFC bank credit cards, extra Rs. 250 off on using HDFC credit card EMI transactions, 10% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra discounts, top exchange deals, 5% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, and complete mobile protection plan starting from Rs.99.

    14% Off On Realme C2

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
    41% Off On Oppo A3s
     

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery
    6% Off On Vivo Z1 Pro

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging
    12% Off On Redmi Note 7 Pro

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    24% Off On Realme 2 Pro

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    14% Off On Redmi Note 7s

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) battery
    22% Off On Realme 3

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery
    8% Off On Nokia 8.1

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Pure display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery
    11% Off On Realme 3i

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery
    26% Off On Motorola One Vision

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor
    • 4GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh with 15W TurboPower fast charging
    26% Off On Oppo F11 Pro

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    10% Off On Samsung Galaxy A50

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core with Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    10% Off On Vivo S1

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz
    • 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
    6% Off On Samsung Galaxy A70

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging
    11% Off On Asus 6Z

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
