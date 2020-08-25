Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale August 2020: Best Discount Offers On Smartphones

If you are looking out for a new smartphone, then you can check out the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale August 2020 that will be live from tomorrow. Check out the list of smartphones across price points available for you to upgrade from below.

Moto Razr

Moto Razr with a foldable display, a Snapdragon 710 SoC, and other interesting aspects is available at a discount during this Flipkart sale.

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro featuring an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC and support for 33W fast charging technology is available for purchase from Rs. 13,999.

iPhone SE

During the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale, the Apple iPhone SE is available at a discount of Rs. 5,000 taking its cost down to Rs. 35,999.

Realme 6

Realme 6 with a FHD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate, and support for 30W flash charge support is available for just Rs. 14,999 instead of Rs. 17,999.

Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 Pro with a 48MP triple-camera module at its rear and an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC will be available for Rs. 22,999 onwards during this sale.

Oppo A5s

Oppo A5s with up to 4GB RAM, a 4230mAh battery, and a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor at the rear is priced starting from Rs. 7,990.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 90Hz display, and up to 256GB of storage space and is priced at Rs. 26,990.

Oppo Reno2 F

Oppo Reno2 F with 6GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary lens and a 4000mAh battery is available for Rs. 17,990.

iQOO3

The most affordable flagship smartphone, iQOO3 is priced starting from Rs. 31,990 during the ongoing Flikpart sale.

Oppo A12

Oppo A12 is fitted with a 4230mAh battery, an AI dual camera setup at the rear, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced starting from Rs. 10,490.

Realme C3

Realme C3 features up to 4GB RAM, an AI dual-camera setup at the rear, and a gigantic 5000mAh battery and is priced starting from Rs. 8,999.

Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC and comes with a dual in-display selfie camera setup. It is priced starting from Rs. 17,999 via the e-commerce portal Flipkart.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro featuring up to 6GB RAM, an octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC, a 32MP in-display selfie camera sensor and more is priced starting from Rs. 14,990 via Flipkart.

Vivo Z1x

Vivo Z1x comes fitted with a triple-camera arrangement at the rear with a 48MP main sensor and an sAMOLED display and is priced starting from Rs. 16,990.

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo F11 Pro variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space, support for VOOC Flash Charge and a 16MP selfie camera sensor is priced at Rs. 15,990 during the sale.