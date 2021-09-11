Flipkart OPPO Advance Days Sale: Discount Offers On Oppo Smartphones

Starting with the OPPO Reno6 5G, the OPPO Advance Days Sale is offering this phone for just Rs. 29,990. One can get the Pro 5G variant for just Rs. 39,990. Additionally, the sale is offering several Oppo A series at a discount. For instance, the Oppo A53 and Oppo A53s 5G can be bought for just Rs. 10,990 and Rs. 15,990, respectively.

Apart from this, the Oppo A33 and the Oppo A15 can be bought at a discount at the OPPO Advance Days Sale. Here, the Oppo A33 is priced at Rs. 10,490 and the Oppo A15 is priced at Rs. 10,990. Apart from this, one can check out several Oppo F series phones at the OPPO Advance Days Sale.

For instance, the Oppo F19 and the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G are priced at Rs. 18,990 and Rs. 25,990, respectively.

OPPO Reno6 5G (Aurora, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 35,990 (16% off)

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Aurora, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990 (14% off)

OPPO A53s 5G (Crystal Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (5% off)

OPPO A12 (Flowing Silver, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 9,490 ; MRP: Rs. 11,990 (20% off)

OPPO A53 (Moonlight Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 ; MRP: Rs. 15,990 (31% off)

OPPO A33 (Moonlight Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 10,490 ; MRP: Rs. 12,990 (19% off)

OPPO A15 (Dynamic Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 ; MRP: Rs. 12,990 (15% off)

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G (Space Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 25,990 ; MRP: Rs. 29,990 (13% off)

OPPO F17 Pro (Matte Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; MRP: Rs. 25,990 (23% off)

