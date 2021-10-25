ENGLISH

    Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale 2021: Special Diwali Discount Offers On Oppo Smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart is hosting the Oppo Fantastic Days sale which is now live on the platform. Now, one can purchase Oppo's budget, mid-range, and flagship devices at an attractive price tag. Smartphones like the Oppo A33, A53, F19 Pro, Reno6 Pro 5G, and many more have got up to 25 percent discount.

     

    Oppo Fantastic Day Sale 2021

    Alongside, Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent instant discount on Axis, Bank of Baroda, and Kotak Bank cards. So, if you are planning to buy an Oppo smartphone, head over to Flipkart now. Before that, you can check here all the Oppo devices that have received discounts. It is also important to note that the offer will valid until October 26.

    OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Majestic Gold, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Majestic Gold, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 41,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 48,990 ( 14% off )

    OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    OPPO Reno6 5G (Aurora, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
     

    OPPO Reno6 5G (Aurora, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 35,990 ( 16% off)

    OPPO Reno6 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale

    OPPO A53 (Moonlight Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    OPPO A53 (Moonlight Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 15,990 (25% off)

    OPPO A53 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F19s (Glowing Gold, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    OPPO F19s (Glowing Gold, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 22,990 (13% off)

    OPPO F19s is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F19 (Midnight Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    OPPO F19 (Midnight Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 20,990 (4% off)

    OPPO F19 is available at 4% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    OPPO A53s 5G (Ink Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    OPPO A53s 5G (Ink Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 16,990 (5% off)

    OPPO A53s 5G is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    OPPO A33 (Moonlight Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    OPPO A33 (Moonlight Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,490 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 12,990 (19% off)

    OPPO A33 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,490 onwards during the sale.

     

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G (Space Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G (Space Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 25,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 (13% off)

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F17 Pro (Metallic White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    OPPO F17 Pro (Metallic White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 25,990 (30% off)

    OPPO F17 Pro is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A54 (Starry Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    OPPO A54 (Starry Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 17,990 (5% off)

    OPPO A54 is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A15 (Mystery Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    OPPO A15 (Mystery Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 12,990 (15% off)

    OPPO A15 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    OPPO A12 (Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    OPPO A12 (Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,490 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 10,990 (13% off)

    OPPO A12 is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,490 onwards during the sale.

     

