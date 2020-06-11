Flipkart Realme Xtra Days Sale: Discounts On Realme Smartphones

If you want to purchase a Realme smartphone, then you can check out the offers on select smartphones from here as detailed on the e-commerce portal Flipkart. This sale will make the already affordable Realme smartphones more affordable.

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10, which is one of the latest offerings from Realme is priced starting from Rs. 11,999. It will be available at a discount of Rs. 1,000 along with discounts from bank partners. The next flash sale of this smartphone with these discounts is slated for June 15.

Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10A is priced starting from Rs. 8,499 and and an additional discount of Rs. 500. The other notable discounts of this smartphone include no-cost EMI starting from Rs. 709 via Flipkart. Also, there are other deals and discounts from bank partners.

Realme 5 Pro

The Realme 5 Pro is one of the first affordable quad-camera smartphones in the market. It is available from Rs. 14,999 and an additional discount of Rs. 1,000. The Realme 5 Pro is available at no-cost EMI payment options from Rs. 1,250 per month and 5% cashback on using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Realme 5

Realme 5 features a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 12MP primary sensor. It is priced starting from Rs. 11,999 and has an additional discount of Rs. 1,000. The no-cost EMI payment option of this smartphone started from Rs. 1,000 per month apart from the other bank discounts.

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro is priced starting from Rs. 13,990 and comes with an additional discount of Rs. 2,000. The no-cost EMI payment options of this smartphone is priced at Rs. 1,116 per month besides the 5% bank discount and other offers.

Realme C2

With dual cameras at the rear, the Realme C2 is priced starting from Rs. 6,499. The smartphone comes with an additional discount of Rs. 500 and no-cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 547. The other freebie is the 6-month free trial for YouTube Premium.