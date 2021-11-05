ENGLISH

    Flipkart Realme Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones

    By
    |

    Realme is a stiff challenger to brands such as Redmi, Infinix and many others in the affordable market segment. The company offers a wide range of smartphones from budget to flagship offerings. If you want to upgrade to a new smartphone from Realme, then you can take a look at the offers available during the Flipkart Realme Festival Sale 2021.

     

    Flipkart Realme Festival Sale 2021

    During the Flipkart Realme Festival Sale 2021 that will be hosted during the festival season, you will get a massive price cut on Realme smartphones. For instance, you can get discounts on Realme X7 Pro 5G, Realme C21Y, Realme C11 2021, Narzo 50A, Narzo 30, Realme GT Master Edition, etc. These devices will be available on no-cost EMI payment option as well.

    Realme C11 2021 (Cool Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Realme C11 2021 (Cool Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,799 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 ( 12% off )

    Realme C11 2021 is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Realme Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,799 onwards during the sale.

     

    Realme C21Y
     

    Realme C21Y

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 ( 9% off)

    Realme C21Y is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Realme Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Realme C21 (Cross Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Realme C21 (Cross Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 ( 9% off )

    Realme C11 2021 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Realme Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Realme C20 (Cool Grey, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Realme C20 (Cool Grey, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 ( 6% off )

    Realme C20 is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Realme Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    Realme GT Master Edition (Cosmos Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Realme GT Master Edition (Cosmos Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 26,999 ( 3% off )

    Realme GT Master Edition is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Realme Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30

    Realme Narzo 30

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 ( 9% off )

    Realme Narzo 30 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Realme Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    Realme C25Y (Metal Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Realme C25Y (Metal Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 ( 23% off )

    Realme C25Y is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Realme Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Friday, November 5, 2021, 11:25 [IST]
    X