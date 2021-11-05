Just In
Flipkart Realme Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones
Realme is a stiff challenger to brands such as Redmi, Infinix and many others in the affordable market segment. The company offers a wide range of smartphones from budget to flagship offerings. If you want to upgrade to a new smartphone from Realme, then you can take a look at the offers available during the Flipkart Realme Festival Sale 2021.
During the Flipkart Realme Festival Sale 2021 that will be hosted during the festival season, you will get a massive price cut on Realme smartphones. For instance, you can get discounts on Realme X7 Pro 5G, Realme C21Y, Realme C11 2021, Narzo 50A, Narzo 30, Realme GT Master Edition, etc. These devices will be available on no-cost EMI payment option as well.
Realme C11 2021 (Cool Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,799 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 ( 12% off )
Realme C11 2021 is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Realme Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,799 onwards during the sale.
Realme C21Y
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 ( 9% off)
Realme C21Y is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Realme Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C21 (Cross Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 ( 9% off )
Realme C11 2021 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Realme Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C20 (Cool Grey, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 ( 6% off )
Realme C20 is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Realme Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme GT Master Edition (Cosmos Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 26,999 ( 3% off )
Realme GT Master Edition is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Realme Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 ( 9% off )
Realme Narzo 30 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Realme Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme C25Y (Metal Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 ( 23% off )
Realme C25Y is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Realme Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
