Flipkart Sale: Up To 30% Off On POCO F4 5G, POCO C31, POCO X4 Pro 5G, POCO F3 GT 5G, And More
The online retailer Flipkart is gearing up to help buyers who want to purchase a new smartphone from Poco. It is hosting a new discount sale on the smartphones from one of the bestselling brands, Poco, which targets price conscious buyers in the country. If you want to upgrade your smartphone, then you can buy any of these phones to get them at a discount.
Poco India has a slew of attractive and affordable offerings in its portfolio, including the Poco F4 5G, Poco C31, Poco F3 GT 5G, Poco M4 Pro and many others. You can purchase any of these devices at lucrative discounts during the sale via Flipkart. Check out the models available at discount from here.
POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,749 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (27% off)
POCO C31 is available at 27% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,749 onwards during the sale.
POCO M4 Pro 5G (Power Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (25% off)
POCO M4 Pro 5G is available at 25% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M4 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (25% off)
POCO M4 5G is available at 25% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO F4 5G (Nebula Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (15% off)
POCO F4 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO X4 Pro 5G (Laser Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (25% off)
POCO X4 Pro 5G is available at 25% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M2 Pro (Green and Greener, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (17% off)
POCO M2 Pro is available at 17% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO F3 GT 5G (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (17% off)
POCO F3 GT 5G is available at 17% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M3 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (9% off)
POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
