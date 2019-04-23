TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- ‘Voter ID More Powerful Than IED,’ Says PM Modi After Voting In Ahmedabad
- IPL 2019: RR vs DC — Highlights
- Audi's 'The Debriefing' Is A Hilarious Avengers Ad
- Arbaaz Khan On His Wedding With Giorgia: 'Maybe I Will'
- Nintendo Switch Budget Model Likely To Be Launched By The End Of 2019
- ICICI Bank Launches Insta Auto, Two-Wheeler Facility
- Why UTI Cases Are High In Summer
- Rourkela: A Weekend Getaway
Flipkart Super Value week (23rd to 29th April): Moto G7, Galaxy S10 Plus, Redmi Note 7 Pro and more
The latest sale scheme by Flipkart is known as- "Super Value Week", starts from today(23rd April) and will run until 29th April 2019. During this duration, users can get some best deals and discounts on several devices and other electronic products. Check out the list of these phones which we have shared below.
Offers given by Flipkart are no cost EMI option, Rs. 3,000 + up to Rs. 1,000 off, complete mobile protection plan at just Rs. 99, better exchange and cashback offers, 10% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and more. The consumers get 1-year additional warranty covering manufacturing defects & software issues.
You get free pickup-drop and repair with genuine parts. You also get complete mobile protection- which covers broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware or software issue. From the portal, you can get all devices irrespective of different brands and different price category. So, you are hereby requested to make the best use of the given opportunity. Some of the devices you can pick from the list include- Oneplus 5, Galaxy J2, Redmi 3S Prime, Moto G5 and more.
Motorola Moto G7 Power
Offer:
- No cost EMI ₹1,556/month. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto ₹13400 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceExtra ₹2000 discount(price inclusive of discount)
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1570×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Water-repellent P2i coating
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery with 15W Turbo charging
LG G7 Thinq
Offer:
- No cost EMI ₹3,334/month. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto ₹20450 off on exchange. Extra ₹3000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceExtra ₹20001 discount(price inclusive of discount
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Oppo F11 Pro
Offer:
- No cost EMI ₹2,083/month. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto ₹19450 off on exchange. Extra ₹2000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceExtra ₹4000 discount(price inclusive of discount
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Moto G7
Offer:
- No cost EMI ₹1,889/month. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto ₹16100 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceExtra ₹2000 discount(price inclusive of discount)
- Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on EMIs with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.24-inch (2270 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Water-repellent P2i coating
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Asus ZenFone 5Z
Offer:
- Get upto ₹17700 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceExtra ₹5000 discount(price inclusive of discount)
- Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on EMIs with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
- EMI starting from ₹1,063/month
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM With 64GB /128GB /256GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- Dual 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
- 3300mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Offer:
- No cost EMI ₹8,211/month. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto ₹21000 off on exchange. Extra ₹3500 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceExtra ₹5100 discount(price inclusive of discount)
- Partner OfferOrder to get Samsung Buds @4,999 OR Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch @9999
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- 4100 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J2
Offer:
- Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on EMIs with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
- EMI starting from ₹246/month
Key Specs
- 5 Inch QHD SAMOLED Display
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 MSM8917 Quad-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 2600mAh Battery
Redmi Note 7
Offer:
- Special PriceExtra ₹1000 discount(price inclusive of discount)
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
- EMI starting from ₹565/month
Key Specs
- 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IR Sensor
- USB Type-C
- 4000mAh Battery
Vivo V15 Pro
Offer:
- No cost EMI starting from ₹1,208/month with 25% down payment. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto ₹19450 off on exchange. Extra ₹2000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceExtra ₹4000 discount(price inclusive of discount)
- Bank Offer5% instant discount on SBI Debit and Credit Cards
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48 MP and 5MP and 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging
OPPO K1
Offer:
- No cost EMI ₹2,832/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans
- Get upto ₹16850 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceExtra ₹2000 discount(price inclusive of discount
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A50
Offer:
- No cost EMI ₹3,332/month. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto ₹17750 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceExtra ₹1010 discount(price inclusive of discount)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera and 5MP and 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Honor 10 Lite
Offer:
- Get upto ₹11850 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceExtra ₹2000 discount(price inclusive of discount
- Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on EMIs with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
- EMI starting from ₹399/month
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
Apple iPhone XS
Offer:
- Get upto ₹17700 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on EMIs with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
- EMI starting from ₹3,319/month
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2658 mAh battery
Apple iPhone XS
Offer:
- No cost EMI ₹2,999/month. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto ₹17750 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceExtra ₹4310 discount(price inclusive of discount)
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera + 8MP MP + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Asus ZenFone Max M2
Offer:
- Get upto ₹7900 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceExtra ₹4500 discount(price inclusive of discount)
- Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on EMIs with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
- EMI starting from ₹283/month
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch HD+ IPS Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM (Nano + Nano + MicroSD)
- Dual 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Dual Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4000mAh Battery
Google Pixel 3
Offer:
- No cost EMI ₹7,334/month. Standard EMI also available
- Get upto ₹17700 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceExtra ₹14001 discount(price inclusive of discount
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
Key Specs
- 5.5nch QHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 3450 MAh Battery
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Offer:
- Get upto ₹11850 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange
- Special PriceExtra ₹4000 discount(price inclusive of discount)
- Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
- EMI starting from ₹399/month
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery