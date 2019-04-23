Flipkart Super Value week (23rd to 29th April): Moto G7, Galaxy S10 Plus, Redmi Note 7 Pro and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

The latest sale scheme by Flipkart is known as- "Super Value Week", starts from today(23rd April) and will run until 29th April 2019. During this duration, users can get some best deals and discounts on several devices and other electronic products. Check out the list of these phones which we have shared below.

Offers given by Flipkart are no cost EMI option, Rs. 3,000 + up to Rs. 1,000 off, complete mobile protection plan at just Rs. 99, better exchange and cashback offers, 10% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and more. The consumers get 1-year additional warranty covering manufacturing defects & software issues.

You get free pickup-drop and repair with genuine parts. You also get complete mobile protection- which covers broken screen, theft, liquid damage, hardware or software issue. From the portal, you can get all devices irrespective of different brands and different price category. So, you are hereby requested to make the best use of the given opportunity. Some of the devices you can pick from the list include- Oneplus 5, Galaxy J2, Redmi 3S Prime, Moto G5 and more.

Motorola Moto G7 Power Offer: No cost EMI ₹1,556/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto ₹13400 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceExtra ₹2000 discount(price inclusive of discount)

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1570×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Water-repellent P2i coating

12MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery with 15W Turbo charging LG G7 Thinq Offer:

No cost EMI ₹3,334/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto ₹20450 off on exchange. Extra ₹3000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceExtra ₹20001 discount(price inclusive of discount

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Key Specs

6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Oppo F11 Pro Offer:

No cost EMI ₹2,083/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto ₹19450 off on exchange. Extra ₹2000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceExtra ₹4000 discount(price inclusive of discount

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Moto G7 Offer: No cost EMI ₹1,889/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto ₹16100 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceExtra ₹2000 discount(price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on EMIs with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.24-inch (2270 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Water-repellent P2i coating

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Asus ZenFone 5Z Offer: Get upto ₹17700 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceExtra ₹5000 discount(price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on EMIs with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

EMI starting from ₹1,063/month Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845

4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM With 64GB /128GB /256GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

Dual 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

VoLTE/NFC/WiFi

3300mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Offer:

No cost EMI ₹8,211/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto ₹21000 off on exchange. Extra ₹3500 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceExtra ₹5100 discount(price inclusive of discount)

Partner OfferOrder to get Samsung Buds @4,999 OR Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch @9999

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

4100 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy J2 Offer: Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on EMIs with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

EMI starting from ₹246/month Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5 Inch QHD SAMOLED Display

1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 MSM8917 Quad-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual SIM

8MP Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With Flash

4G LTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

2600mAh Battery Redmi Note 7 Offer: Special PriceExtra ₹1000 discount(price inclusive of discount)

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

EMI starting from ₹565/month Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery Vivo V15 Pro Offer: No cost EMI starting from ₹1,208/month with 25% down payment. Standard EMI also available

Get upto ₹19450 off on exchange. Extra ₹2000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceExtra ₹4000 discount(price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer5% instant discount on SBI Debit and Credit Cards

Key Specs 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 MP and 5MP and 8MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with Dual-Engine fast charging OPPO K1 Offer: No cost EMI ₹2,832/month. Standard EMI also availableView Plans

Get upto ₹16850 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceExtra ₹2000 discount(price inclusive of discount

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3600mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A50 Offer: No cost EMI ₹3,332/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto ₹17750 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceExtra ₹1010 discount(price inclusive of discount)

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera and 5MP and 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Honor 10 Lite Offer: Get upto ₹11850 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceExtra ₹2000 discount(price inclusive of discount

Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on EMIs with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

EMI starting from ₹399/month Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery Apple iPhone XS Offer: Get upto ₹17700 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on EMIs with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

EMI starting from ₹3,319/month Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Non-removable Li-Ion 2658 mAh battery Apple iPhone XS Offer: No cost EMI ₹2,999/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto ₹17750 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceExtra ₹4310 discount(price inclusive of discount)

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera + 8MP MP + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Asus ZenFone Max M2 Offer: Get upto ₹7900 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceExtra ₹4500 discount(price inclusive of discount)

Bank Offer5% Instant Discount on EMIs with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

EMI starting from ₹283/month Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.3 Inch HD+ IPS Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano + MicroSD)

Dual 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Dual Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

4000mAh Battery Google Pixel 3 Offer: No cost EMI ₹7,334/month. Standard EMI also available

Get upto ₹17700 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceExtra ₹14001 discount(price inclusive of discount

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Key Specs

5.5nch QHD AMOLED Display

2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM

12MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth

3450 MAh Battery Redmi Note 6 Pro Offer: Get upto ₹11850 off on exchange. Extra ₹1000 off over exchange value on select models(Price inclusive)Buy with Exchange

Special PriceExtra ₹4000 discount(price inclusive of discount)

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

EMI starting from ₹399/month Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery