Just In
Don't Miss
- News Congress appoints Anil Chaudhary as DPCC chief
- Finance 3 Situations Where Your Health Insurance Will Not Cover Coronavirus
- Lifestyle Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Breathtaking In Her White Suit Look From The Song Laadki
- Movies Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali To Be A Remake Of Ajith's Veeram?
- Sports ISL feature: Twin menace trouble for ATK, Chennaiyin
- Automobiles New Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross 10,000 Units In 7 Days: India Launch Scheduled For 17th March
- Travel 10 Places To See In India With Kids
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Flipkart Vivo Carnival (March 10th to 13th): Vivo Smartphones On Discount
Vivo is one of the leading smartphone brands in the Indian market. The company is known for launching devices that have carved a niche for themselves in terms of innovative features, selfie camera performance, and more. By bringing many innovative features at an affordable price point, the Vivo smartphones offer a great value for money.
Vivo smartphones come with attractive design featuring reflective and gradient back panels. The company is also known for launching phones with capable hardware performance that make them last for long and handle all tasks these are subjected to on a daily basis.
If you are looking forward to upgrade to a Vivo smartphone due to one of these reasons, then you can head on to the e-commerce portal Flipkart as it provides some lucrative offers and discounts on these devices.
During the four-day Flipkart Vivo Carnival Sale from March 10 to March 13, the retailer is providing benefits such as no cost EMI, additional exchange discount, partner offers and more. Check out the same from below.
Vivo U10
Vivo U10 is priced starting from Rs. 8,990 and there is up to Rs. 8,000 exchange discount on the device. Also, there is no cost EMI payment option for interested buyers.
Vivo Z1Pro
Vivo Z1Pro is available starting from Rs. 12,990 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The smartphone is listed for up to Rs. 11,650 exchange discount as well.
Vivo Y91
Vivo V91's base variant comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space priced at Rs. 8,490. There is no cost EMI payment option and up to Rs. 8,450 of exchange discount.
Vivo Y15
Vivo Y15 is available on Flipkart for Rs. 11,990 along with no cost EMI payment option and an exchange discount of Rs. 11,650.
Vivo Y12
The Vivo Y12 is a budget smartphone available with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage space. This smartphone comes with an exchange discount of Rs. 9,950 and no cost EMI payment option as well.
Vivo Z1x
Vivo Z1x is available in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. The device is priced starting from Rs. 15,990 along with no cost EMI and an exchange discount of up to Rs. 15,000.
Vivo S1 Pro
Vivo S1 Pro is listed by Flipkart for Rs. 18,990. The device features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and comes with an exchange discount of Rs. 14,000 and no cost EMI payment option.
Vivo Y19
Vivo Y19 is available in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 13,990. Buyers can get no cost EMI payment benefit and up to Rs. 13,600 discount on exchanging an one smartphone.
Vivo Y17
Vivo V19 comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 13,990. As the other Vivo smartphones, this one also comes with exchange discount and no cost EMI payment options.
Vivo Y11
Vivo Y11 is priced starting from Rs. 8,990 during the Flipkart Vivo Carnival Sale. And, there are no cost EMI payment options and up to Rs. 8,800 discount.
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
19,489
-
22,700
-
29,499
-
18,385
-
25,999
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,999
-
29,499
-
18,385
-
13,999
-
62,490
-
34,979
-
47,749
-
15,990
-
13,040
-
49,165
-
36,605
-
53,440
-
10,390
-
55,000
-
12,999
-
23,390
-
22,524