Flipkart Vivo Carnival (March 10th to 13th): Vivo Smartphones On Discount

Vivo smartphones come with attractive design featuring reflective and gradient back panels. The company is also known for launching phones with capable hardware performance that make them last for long and handle all tasks these are subjected to on a daily basis.

If you are looking forward to upgrade to a Vivo smartphone due to one of these reasons, then you can head on to the e-commerce portal Flipkart as it provides some lucrative offers and discounts on these devices.

During the four-day Flipkart Vivo Carnival Sale from March 10 to March 13, the retailer is providing benefits such as no cost EMI, additional exchange discount, partner offers and more. Check out the same from below.

Vivo U10

Vivo U10 is priced starting from Rs. 8,990 and there is up to Rs. 8,000 exchange discount on the device. Also, there is no cost EMI payment option for interested buyers.

Vivo Z1Pro

Vivo Z1Pro is available starting from Rs. 12,990 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The smartphone is listed for up to Rs. 11,650 exchange discount as well.

Vivo Y91

Vivo V91's base variant comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space priced at Rs. 8,490. There is no cost EMI payment option and up to Rs. 8,450 of exchange discount.

Vivo Y15

Vivo Y15 is available on Flipkart for Rs. 11,990 along with no cost EMI payment option and an exchange discount of Rs. 11,650.

Vivo Y12

The Vivo Y12 is a budget smartphone available with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage space. This smartphone comes with an exchange discount of Rs. 9,950 and no cost EMI payment option as well.

Vivo Z1x

Vivo Z1x is available in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. The device is priced starting from Rs. 15,990 along with no cost EMI and an exchange discount of up to Rs. 15,000.

Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo S1 Pro is listed by Flipkart for Rs. 18,990. The device features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and comes with an exchange discount of Rs. 14,000 and no cost EMI payment option.

Vivo Y19

Vivo Y19 is available in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 13,990. Buyers can get no cost EMI payment benefit and up to Rs. 13,600 discount on exchanging an one smartphone.

Vivo Y17

Vivo V19 comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 13,990. As the other Vivo smartphones, this one also comes with exchange discount and no cost EMI payment options.

Vivo Y11

Vivo Y11 is priced starting from Rs. 8,990 during the Flipkart Vivo Carnival Sale. And, there are no cost EMI payment options and up to Rs. 8,800 discount.