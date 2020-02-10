Google Assistant Settings: Tips and Tricks For Your Phone

We've compiled some easy tips and tricks to extensively use Google Assistant on your phone, right from setting it up and asking Assistant to set your appointment and more. Assistant runs and syncs with the Google Account, so users are advised to ensure to link the right account with Assistant, especially when dealing with photos and more.

How To Setup, Access Google Assistant

All Android devices running Marshmallow and above come in-built with the Assistant feature, which makes it easier to access it. Users will simply need to long-press the Home button to activate the voice assistant. Another easy way is to simply say "Okay Google" or "Hey Google", but this needs activation.

Users can long-press the Home button, which opens the Google Assistant page. Here, the three vertical dots on the top-right corner lead to Settings. The OK Google detection button needs to be toggled on, allowing users to access it using voice, even if the phone is switched off.

How to Customize Google Assistant News Sources

Google Assistant helps you stay updated with the latest news with a timely briefing. Users have the choice to customize what Assistant shows you according to their needs. It can be done by accessing Assistant with a long-press on the Home button and selecting the Explore icon (the compass icon on the top-right corner of the Assistant window) and clicking on the menu icon.

Next, users need to select Settings > News > Add News Sources. Google Assistant will show you a list of news sources, which can be ticked to be part of your daily news. Users can also change the order of the news by simply dragging the news sources in the order they want to read/listen to them.

How to Customize your Google Assistant Nickname

As previously mentioned, Google Assistant responds and conversationally answers your questions. By default, Assistant will respond with the user's first name. But even this can be edited and get it to call you with any nickname you want. It can be done by opening the Google Assistant and selecting the Explore icon, in the top-right corner, and selecting the menu icon.

Users will need to open Settings > Personal Info > Nickname. On clicking the edit icon, users can change it to be whatever nickname they want. Selecting OK sets the new nickname, which Assistant will use henceforth. Additionally, there an option to phonetically spell out the pronunciation by clicking the radio icon.

How to Change The Voice Of Your Google Assistant

Google Assistant's voice can also be changed opening Google Assistant with a long-press on the Home button or saying "Hey Google". Next, users will need to tap the Explore icon > Settings > Assistant > Assistant Voice. Originally, Google rolled out Assistant with just one voice, which has gradually extended to eight voices.

How to Block, Unblock Offensive Words

Google has built the Assistant to censor all offensive words. But it can be switched on by accessing the Explore icon on Google Assistant > Menu > Settings > Devices > Phone. Here users can see a list of options, including Other Voice Settings, which shows "Block Offensive Words" that can be switched off.

If users wish to block offensive words, they can go back in the same path and the toggle and be switched on to automatically block offensive content. Assistant will hide offensive words in the search box and replace it with an asterisk.

How to Ask Questions

Google Assistant can help users with information regarding everyday tasks and more. On opening Assistant, users can ask about local information like the weather, navigation, find restaurants, and more. For instance, it can be accessed by saying "Hey Google, I'm hungry". The search results will reveal nearby restaurants or cafes.

Google Assistant can also answer queries like What's 20 percent of 80 or Who won the Warrior's Game, and so on. Apart from asking questions using voice, Google Assistant can also be accessed by typing the queries in the search tab. Interestingly, Google Assistant also responds to "Hey Google, tell me a joke".

How To View Activity History Using Google Assistant

Google makes a note of all your queries in the search activity, including when and where a particular request was made. Users can review the activity history using Google Assistant > Explore icon > Menu > My Activity. This page will redirect to Chrome, where a complete log of activities appears.

Users can click on Details to know more about their activity history. Google also has the option called ‘Activity Controls' to toggle off some activity tracking. However, Assistant runs by keeping a tab of the user's every activity.

How To Turn Off Google Assistant

Technically, you can't turn off Google Assistant, but you can disable it. It can be done by opening the Google Assistant window > Explore > More > Settings > Assistant > Assistant Devices. Here they can select their phone or tablet and turn off Google Assistant on these devices.

Google Assistant FAQs

Can we download Google Assistant?

Android devices come with in-built Google Assistant feature. It can also be accessed via the Play Store. For Apple iOS users, Google Assistant can be downloaded via the App Store.

How to update Google Assistant?

Assistant can be updated via the Google app. Users can check the latest version by going to the Menu Settings > About and look for the latest version available. Clicking on the Update button launches the new version.

Where is Google Assistant on my phone?

All Android devices have in-built Google Assistant, but it can also be downloaded from the Play Store and the App Store for iOS devices. Users will need to register and can begin using Assistant by long-pressing the Home button.

How to connect Google Assistant to Google Home?

Google Assistant can be connect to the Home device via the Home app, which can be accessed via Settings > Google Assistant > Voice Match to add the device.