Google Testing "Seamless" eSIM Transfer On Android Smartphones Without Prior Deactivation

Smartphones are increasingly featuring eSIM facilities and ditching the traditional physical SIM cards in favor of the virtual SIM card. Google may be trying to simplify the process of shifting the eSIM profile to a new smartphone. The process currently mandates deactivating the old eSIM profile and reactivating the same on the new phone. Let's see how Google could solve one of the biggest issues with eSIM cards that several Android smartphones could face.

Google Testing eSIM Transfer Menu In SIM Settings

Electronic SIM or eSIM isn't exactly a new technology, but its adoption has risen steadily. The new Apple iPhones almost entirely rely on eSIM cards, except in a few countries. This poses a big challenge to people who own and use multiple SIM cards as they will have to deal with eSIMs soon. Google could be trying to find a simple solution to transferring an eSIM from one Android smartphone to another.

You might soon be able to transfer an eSIM profile from an old Android phone to a new phone, or convert a profile on a physical SIM card into an eSIM profile. Support for transferring profiles is being implemented in Google's SIM Manager app the LPA on Pixel and many GMS devices. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 9, 2023

Google recently rolled out the second version of the Android 13 QPR2 beta update. The Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 adds a new system property "euicc.seamless_transfer_enabled_in_non_qs", which hints at a new eSIM transfer feature.

The feature could enable Android users to transfer an eSIM profile from their old Android smartphone to a new phone "seamlessly". It may also allow users to convert a physical SIM card on an old phone into an eSIM profile on a new phone. In other words, subscribers could insert a physical SIM card in their old Android smartphone, convert the same into an eSIM, and transfer the same onto their new Android phone.

How Would Seamless eSIM Transfer Work?

The Android OS doesn't allow users to directly transfer their eSIM profile from one phone to another. Users have to deactivate the eSIM profile on their old phone and re-activate it on their new phone. This process is complicated and often needs intervention from the SIM card provider or the telecom company. Simply put, a simple procedure of moving from an old Android smartphone to a new device needs multiple steps and can even force users to approach a third party, which may charge a fee.

Apple offers a "Quick Transfer" feature in new iPhones, which allows users to transfer their physical or eSIM cards from their old phones to a new one without contacting their telecom service provider.

In the near future, Google could offer a similar "eSIM profile transfer" feature within the SIM settings in Android operating systems for smartphones. Users could easily transfer their eSIM profiles to a new device that has the same Google account.

