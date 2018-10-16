Google Pixel 3 available on Flipkart: Other high-end smartphones that will face the heat

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Google's highly sophisticated next series Google Pixel 3 is now all set to get purchased by Flipkart. You can place its order as pre-order option. The device is priced at Rs. Rs. 71,000 that offers no cost EMI Rs. 11,834/month. You can get upto Rs. 16000 off on exchange and extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card.
The users will also get Brand Warranty of 1 Year available for mobile. Withal, there are some other high-end smartphones which can also be purchased from the Flipkart. These devices too have great features to make you feel amazed, and can be obtained with great offers from Flipkart.
The Pixel 3 houses plenty of outstanding features, with camera as more worth appraisal. It features Group Selfie that captures 184 percent more area of the scene than that of an iPhone XS. There is a Night Sight feature for clicking images in low-lighting conditions. The device comes with more powerful and highly intelligent AI software that has Call Screen feature.
This AI-powered feature will see the phone answer for you, ask who's calling and why, and then transcribe the conversation and show it on screen. Besides, the phone is way more secured with its new Tital M security module. There are few more features that will surely surprise you.
As an alternative choice, you can go with the iPhone XS Max which has a screen of 60% better dynamic range, that makes your photos and videos appear more vivid. The phone has improved its camera software by introducing a new Smart HDR mode with zero shutter lag. This allows the iPhone to capture multiple images.
By teaming the camera sensor with the AI neural processing unit, select and combine the best bits from each frame to produce a single perfectly exposed image. Another new software feature is the ability to change the depth of field to identify which parts of the image are in focus or creatively blurred after a picture is captured.
There are even more handsets which also cater some of the optimum attributes. To guide you with the best available information, we have shared a list of such premium devices below.
Apple iPhone XS Max
Best Price of Apple iPhone XS Max
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch Super Retina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
Apple iPhone XS
Best Price of Apple iPhone XS
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch Super Retina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 512GB
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
LG G7 Plus ThinQ
Best Price of LG G7 Plus ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
OPPO Find X
Best Price of OPPO Find X
Key Specs
- 6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging
Sony Xperia XZ2
Best Price of Sony Xperia XZ2
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3180mAh Battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Qi Wireless charging
Blackberry KEY2
Best Price of Blackberry KEY2
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- 4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor in space bar, Speed Key
- 4G VoLTE
- 3360mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Asus Zenfone 5Z 256GB
Best Price of Asus Zenfone 5Z
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Vivo NEX
Best Price of Vivo NEX
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB with 256GB / 128GB storage (NEX S)
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage (NEX A)
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging
OnePlus 6
Best Price of OnePlus 6
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
Huawei P20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP + 8 MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Nokia 8 Sirocco
Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB DDR4X RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging
HTC U11
Best Price of HTC U11
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI, HTC Edge Sense,HTC Sense Companion
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0