Google Pixel 4a Vs OnePlus Nord: Which One Should You Buy?

Google Pixel 4a Vs OnePlus Nord: Price

The OnePlus Nord ships for Rs. 24,999 for the base variant of 6GB RAM + 64GB. The higher variants of 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB ship for Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. The OnePlus Nord comes in two color variants of Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 4a is yet to debut, so we're speculating the price here. The latest report reveals the Pixel 4a is will be priced $349 (roughly Rs. 26,100) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model in the US market. There's no word about the Indian pricing yet, but we can expect it to be close to the OnePlus Nord.

Google Pixel 4a Vs OnePlus Nord: Processor Performance

The Google Pixel 4a is said to run stock Android 10 with the latest security patch out-of-the-box. The Pixel 4a is expected to draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, combined with Adreno 618 GPU. The OnePlus Nord, on the other hand, draws power from the Snapdragon 765G processor with the OxygenOS 10.5 custom skin on top. 5G support is expected on the Pixel 4a, but it's doubtful if this model will come to the Indian market. The OnePlus Nord also has 5G support.

Another performance determining factor is the battery. The OnePlus Nord packs a 4,115 mAh battery 30T Warp Charge technology. The Pixel 4a is expected to feature a 3,080 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The OnePlus Nord has skipped wireless charging support, and we're still uncertain if the feature is available on the Pixel 4a.

Google Pixel 4a Vs OnePlus Nord: Camera

Moving on, the OnePlus Nord comes with a quad-camera module at the rear. It features a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, there's a dual-camera setup with a 32MP primary Sony IMX616 lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

The Google Pixel 4a is reportedly launching with a single 12.2MP camera at the back and an 8MP selfie sensor. The camera sensors are equipped with all the capabilities of the Google Pixel 4, which has received positive reviews.

Google Pixel 4a Vs OnePlus Nord: Display Design

The OnePlus Nord packs a 6.44-inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate with a pill-shaped cut-out housing the dual selfie cameras. The Google Pixel 4a is expected to debut with a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch cutout.

Google Pixel 4a Vs OnePlus Nord: Which Should You Get?

From the looks of it, many factors favor the OnePlus Nord over the Google Pixel 4a. The OnePlus Nord comes with a better processor, camera features, display, and even a bigger battery. On the other hand, the Pixel 4a also has a couple of good points. For one, being a Google phone, you will be getting every Android update and security patch first.

Even with a single camera lens, Google Pixel smartphones have received positive reviews about the performance. It's hard to compare the price of the two mid-range smartphones, but we're certain it's going to be a close competition. The Pixel 4a will be debuting shortly, but looking at this comparative score, it's doubtful if it can really take on other mid-range smartphones, especially the OnePlus Nord.