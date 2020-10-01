Google Pixel 5 Alternatives Smartphones Available In India

What if you want a phone that is as powerful as the Pixel 5 and offers better features in some aspects. So, here are the top alternatives to the Google Pixel 5 smartphones in India. Do note that, most of these smartphones are priced less than the Pixel 5, which makes then an excellent bargain.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

MRP: Rs. 27,999

Key Specs



6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Rear Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) with 30W Dart Charge fast charging

OnePlus Nord

MRP: Rs. 24,999

Key Specs



6.44-inch Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera + secondary 8MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4115mAh battery

Poco X3

MRP: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs



6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection

Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP depth and 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Realme 7 Pro

MRP: Rs. 21,999

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs) with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

MRP: Rs. 20,998

Key Specs



2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M51

MRP: Rs. 26,999

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

7000mAh battery

OnePlus 8

MRP: Rs. 41,999

Key Specs



6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP macro camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh battery

OnePlus 8 Pro

MRP: Rs. 54,990

Key Specs



6.78-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 120Hz 19.8:9 Fluid AMOLED display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4510mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

MRP: Rs. 46,980

Key Specs



6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 11 based on Android 10

108MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery

Vivo X50 Pro

MRP: Rs. 49,990

Key Specs



6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 90Hz Display

2.6GHz Snapdragon 765G Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+8MP+8MP+13MP Quad Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4315mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S20

MRP: Rs. 62,024

Key Specs

