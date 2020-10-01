Just In
Google Pixel 5 Alternatives Smartphones Available In India
Google has officially confirmed that the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 are not coming to India. This means, you might have to settle with the upcoming Pixel 4a, which just has a single camera unit with a sub-par processor.
What if you want a phone that is as powerful as the Pixel 5 and offers better features in some aspects. So, here are the top alternatives to the Google Pixel 5 smartphones in India. Do note that, most of these smartphones are priced less than the Pixel 5, which makes then an excellent bargain.
Realme X3 SuperZoom
MRP: Rs. 27,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Rear Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) with 30W Dart Charge fast charging
OnePlus Nord
MRP: Rs. 24,999
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera + secondary 8MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4115mAh battery
Poco X3
MRP: Rs. 16,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP depth and 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Realme 7 Pro
MRP: Rs. 21,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 465 A76 + Hexa 1.8GHz Kryo 465 A55 CPUs) with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
MRP: Rs. 20,998
Key Specs
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M51
MRP: Rs. 26,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7000mAh battery
OnePlus 8
MRP: Rs. 41,999
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP macro camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh battery
OnePlus 8 Pro
MRP: Rs. 54,990
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 120Hz 19.8:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4510mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G
MRP: Rs. 46,980
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
- Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 11 based on Android 10
- 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery
Vivo X50 Pro
MRP: Rs. 49,990
Key Specs
- 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 90Hz Display
- 2.6GHz Snapdragon 765G Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+8MP+8MP+13MP Quad Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4315mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S20
MRP: Rs. 62,024
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4000 MAh Battery
