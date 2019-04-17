Honor 10i vs other smartphones with triple cameras and 6GB RAM Features oi-Harish Kumar

Honor 10i is launched and this is referred to as the first budget-friendly smartphone from Honor- to sport triple camera configuration at the rear. The handset's with such a setup offers some top-class shots that can take your photography to the next level. However, you can switch over other devices if the camera is your top priority.

The 10i sports a 24 MP + 8MP + 2 MP triple rear camera system. It has an f/1.8 wide-aperture lens and the Quadra CFA sensor- which together aids light sensitivity and provides more light to penetrate through, resulting in some stunning shots. The camera offers vivid and ultra-wide shots due to 120-degree angles.

Its camera comes with Super Night Shoot mode that generates crystal clear shots even in low light regions. A few other devices from the list like- Vivo V15 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A50 6GB RAM, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Huawei P30 Pro, and some more- also offer some of the best camera features which can make your device operate like a DSLR. A couple of these devices come with a dual-aperture lens with which users can capture vibrant-looking photos.

Vivo V15 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 + 5MP+ 8MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A50 6GB RAM

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

4100 MAh Battery Huawei P30 Pro

Key Specs

6.47-Inch FHD+ OLED Display

2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor

6/8GB RAM 128/256/512GB ROM

40MP + 20MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

4200 MAh battery Samsung Galaxy S10

Key Specs 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

3400 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A9 2018

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

24MP rear camera + 10MP + 8MP + 5MP camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Samsung Galaxy M30 128GB

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5 MP + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging LG V40 ThinQ

Key Specs

6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 6MP + 12MP rear camera

8MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200 mAh (typical) battery