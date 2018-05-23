Honor 7A Now available at Rs 8,999 vs other budget smartphones

Related Articles
Huawei's sub-brand Honor announced the 7A and 7C smartphones in India. The Honor 7A is priced starting from Rs. 8,999. The smartphones makes use of a FullView 2.5D curved glass display, up to 256GB of expandable storage, a dual-camera module at its rear, and many other interesting features. The device also has a fingerprint sensor at its rear and comes with the Face Unlock feature.
The budget smartphone from Honor has dedicated dual SIM card slot and a dedicated microSD card slot. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.0 out of the box. The device also supports 4G VoLTE and has a 3000mAh battery.
Having said that, the Honor 7A is definitely an impressive budget smartphone in the market. Here we list the other budget smartphones those might compete with this one from Honor.
Realme 1
Best Price of Realme 1
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3410mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J6
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Vivo Y71
Best Price of Vivo Y71
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Gionee M7 Power
Best Price of Gionee M7 Power
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery with fast charging
Sony Xperia R1 Plus
Best Price of Sony Xperia R1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB (UFS) storage (R1 Plus)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2620mAh built-in battery
Oppo A71
Best Price of Oppo A71
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Intex Elyt E7
Best Price of Intex Elyt E7
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB LDDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4020mAh battery
Honor 8 Lite
Best Price of Honor 8 Lite
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 3s Max
Best Price of Asus Zenfone 3s Max
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery
Infinix Hot S3
Best Price of Infinix Hot S3
Key Specs
- 5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
- 20MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery