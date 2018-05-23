Honor 7A Now available at Rs 8,999 vs other budget smartphones

Huawei's sub-brand Honor announced the 7A and 7C smartphones in India. The Honor 7A is priced starting from Rs. 8,999. The smartphones makes use of a FullView 2.5D curved glass display, up to 256GB of expandable storage, a dual-camera module at its rear, and many other interesting features. The device also has a fingerprint sensor at its rear and comes with the Face Unlock feature.

SEE ALSO: Flipkart Apple Week Sale: Discounts on iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and more Apple devices

The budget smartphone from Honor has dedicated dual SIM card slot and a dedicated microSD card slot. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.0 out of the box. The device also supports 4G VoLTE and has a 3000mAh battery.

SEE ALSO: Best high-end Android Oreo smartphones to buy in India

Having said that, the Honor 7A is definitely an impressive budget smartphone in the market. Here we list the other budget smartphones those might compete with this one from Honor.

Realme 1 Best Price of Realme 1

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3410mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J6 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Vivo Y71 Best Price of Vivo Y71

Key Specs

6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Gionee M7 Power Best Price of Gionee M7 Power

Key Specs

6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh built-in battery with fast charging Sony Xperia R1 Plus Best Price of Sony Xperia R1 Plus

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB (UFS) storage (R1 Plus)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2620mAh built-in battery Oppo A71 Best Price of Oppo A71

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Intex Elyt E7 Best Price of Intex Elyt E7

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display

1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB LDDR3 RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

4020mAh battery Honor 8 Lite Best Price of Honor 8 Lite

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Asus Zenfone 3s Max Best Price of Asus Zenfone 3s Max

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh built-in battery Infinix Hot S3 Best Price of Infinix Hot S3

Key Specs

5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash

20MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery