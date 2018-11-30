Honor 8C Vs Other Mid range Dual Rear Camera smartphones

Honor 8C is launched in India. The device is available in two variants in market. It is quite attractive in terms of design, and come along with some amazing features. It packs huge battery which can make your multitasking last really longer.

It is also a first handset to get powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 SoC. Nevertheless, in the same price segment there are other mid range smartphones which are also touted to have better dual rear camera configuration.

The device houses AI based dual rear cameras. It comes along with 13MP as a primary and 2MP(depth sensing) as of a secondary camera with better aperture ratios. The camera also has single LED flashlight which helps in generating bright images in low light region. From the category of other mid-range devices, you can go with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro.

The device sports 12MP+5MP setup at the rear which uses bigger and brighter lens, making your pctures look rich. It has dual pixel phase detection autofocus which is said to improve the focus speed of the camera setup which snaps everything you highlight on the phone. The camera is also AI based, allowing your images to be in whatever shape you would want to.

The Realme 2 Pro also sports 16MP + 2MP dual rear camera which generates rich and vibrant images. There are AI features in the camera app for portrait mode, multi-frame noise reduction, and scene recognition.

The phone also supports AR stickers on both the front and rear cameras. Overall, these features offer you some best images, ideally suiting up with your criteria. There are some other devices in our list below which also dwell several better aspects.