Huawei Mate 20 Pro launched at Rs 69,990 Vs other High End smartphones

Huawei's highly influential device, Mate 20 Pro has been launched. Priced at Rs. 69,990, the phone houses a set of premium features. This smartphone even can be purchased from couple of E-commerce platforms at great offers. However, there are some other high end devices which also have so many amazing features to offer. You can simply go with these phones as alternatives.

The Mate 20 Pro is powered by Kirin 980 processor, which is the first 7nm chip on Android. The processor is blazingly fastest, making your every task ultra smooth. It can wirelessly charge other Qi-charging phones or devices.

Thus, you can get your device replenished in quick time. Another prime feature of this device is its triple rear camera including an ultra wide angle lens, which takes excellent shots. The device is bestowed with slim design that makes it a pleasure to look at and smooth while touching. On the contrary, you can go with Pixel 3 XL that comes with Group Selfie feature that captures 184 percent more area of the scene than that of iPhone XS.

There is a Night Sight feature for clicking images in low-lighting conditions. The new Pixel smartphones will also come with a new Google Assistant feature called Call Screen- the AI-powered feature will see the phone answer for you, ask who's calling and why, and then transcribe the conversation and show it on screen. It has a Titan M Security module which offers great level of security to your device.

There are some more high end devices which also have so many amazing features to offer. You can check them by visiting our list below.