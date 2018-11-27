Huawei Mate 20 Pro launched at Rs 69,990 Vs other High End smartphones

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Huawei's highly influential device, Mate 20 Pro has been launched. Priced at Rs. 69,990, the phone houses a set of premium features. This smartphone even can be purchased from couple of E-commerce platforms at great offers. However, there are some other high end devices which also have so many amazing features to offer. You can simply go with these phones as alternatives.
The Mate 20 Pro is powered by Kirin 980 processor, which is the first 7nm chip on Android. The processor is blazingly fastest, making your every task ultra smooth. It can wirelessly charge other Qi-charging phones or devices.
Thus, you can get your device replenished in quick time. Another prime feature of this device is its triple rear camera including an ultra wide angle lens, which takes excellent shots. The device is bestowed with slim design that makes it a pleasure to look at and smooth while touching. On the contrary, you can go with Pixel 3 XL that comes with Group Selfie feature that captures 184 percent more area of the scene than that of iPhone XS.
There is a Night Sight feature for clicking images in low-lighting conditions. The new Pixel smartphones will also come with a new Google Assistant feature called Call Screen- the AI-powered feature will see the phone answer for you, ask who's calling and why, and then transcribe the conversation and show it on screen. It has a Titan M Security module which offers great level of security to your device.
There are some more high end devices which also have so many amazing features to offer. You can check them by visiting our list below.
Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL
Best Price of Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL
Key Specs
- Pixel 3 - 5.5-inch (1080 x 2160 pixels) FHD+ OLED 18:9 display, 443 PPI, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Pixel 3 XL - 6.3-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 18.5:9 display, 523 PPI, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12.2MP rear camera
- 8MP auto focus front camera and secondary 8MP fixed focus camera
- Active Edge
- Water and dust Resistant (IP68)
- Stereo front-firing speakers, 3 microphones
- 4G VoLTE
- Pixel 3 - 2915 mAh (Pixel 3) / 3430mAh (Pixel 3 XL) battery with fast charging, wireless charging
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.2 inch Quad HD+ Display
- 6 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 400 GB
- 12MP + 12MP rear camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3500 mAh Battery
- Exynos 9810 Processor
Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP primary rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
LG V40 ThinQ
- 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (V40+ ThinQ) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with LG UX
- 12MP rear camera and 16MP camera and 12MP camera
- 8MP front camera, secondary 5MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
Best Price of iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
Key Specs
- iPhone XS - 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HDR display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical) 3D Touch
- iPhone XS Max - 6.5-inch (2688 x 1245 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HDR display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical) 3D Touch
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Next-generation Neural Engine
- 64GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
OPPO Find X
Best Price of Oppo Find X
Key Specs
- 6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging
OnePlus 6
Best Price of OnePlus 6
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
Apple iPhone X
Best Price of Apple iPhone X
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2716 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid SIM
- Dual 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)
- USB 3.1
- 4000 MAh Battery
Vivo NEX
Best Price of Vivo NEX
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch FHD+ Super Amoled Display with 2316 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 12MP dual pixel +5MP Primary dual camera
- Android v8.1 Oreo
- 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa core processor with Adreno 630, KRYO 385
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 4000mAH lithium-ion battery
Huawei P20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
LG G7 Plus ThinQ
Best Price of LG G7 Plus ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera with 80-degree wide-angle lens, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Huawei Nova 3
Best Price of Huawei Nova 3
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Nokia 8 Sirocco
Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB DDR4X RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery with fast charging