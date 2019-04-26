Honor 8S vs other budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Honor 8S is launched. The device has several amazing features which will smooth your multitasking experience. The prime features of this device are a 13-megapixel rear camera, Android 9 Pie operating software, and 3020mAh battery capacity. However, there are other budget smartphones(under Rs. 10K) which you can also consider. These phones are included in our list below.

The Honor 8S sports a 5.71-inch HD+ dewdrop notch display. It runs Android 9(Pie) with EMUI 9.0 on top and is powered by quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. From the list, you can pick other devices that can indeed be a perfect substitute for 8S.

The names of such devices include- Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M10, Samsung Galaxy A10, Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Vivo Y91, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Realme U1, Vivo Y91i, and more. You can individually check these phones for detailed specs.