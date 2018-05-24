Honor 9 Lite sale on Flipkart Today: Other budget smartphones with similar specs

Honor 9 Lite is one of the best mid-range smartphones in the country. The device comes with four cameras as it has dual cameras at both the front and rear. The base variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 10,999 and has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space.

On the other hand, the high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 14,999. In today's sale at 12 PM on Flipkart, it is the base variant that will be available.

In addition to the flash sale, the retailer offers several discounts such as no cost EMI payment options, special discounts and bank offers. At this pricing, there are many other smartphones in the market.

We have come up with a list of other competitors of the Honor 9 Lite in the similar price bracket. Take a look at the competition for this smartphone from the list below.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Vivo Y71 Best Price of Vivo Y71

Key Specs

6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 6 Best Price of Nokia 6

Key Specs 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display

1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Speaker

Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Dolby Digital

3000mAh Battery Lenovo K8 Note Best Price of Lenovo K8 Note

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 (2x 2.3GHz Cortex-A72 + 4x 1.85GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x 1.4GHz Cortex-A53) 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging Samsung Galaxy On Max Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On Max

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

13MP front camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4+5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

3300mAh battery Oppo A83 Best Price of Oppo A83

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery Oppo A71 2018 Best Price of Oppo A71 2018

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery InFocus Vision 3 Pro Best Price of InFocus Vision 3 Pro

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ on-cell 2.5D curved tempered glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 with processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y1

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Sony Xperia R1 Plus Best Price of Sony Xperia R1 Plus

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2620mAh built-in battery Asus Zenfone 3s Max Best Price of Asus Zenfone 3s Max

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh built-in battery