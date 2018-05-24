Honor 9 Lite sale on Flipkart Today: Other budget smartphones with similar specs

Related Articles
- Google Maps is broken on select Huawei and Honor smartphones
- Honor 7A and the 7C will launch in India on the 22nd of May
- Honor 10 Top Features To Know: Dual VoLte, AI Camera, notch and more.
- Honor 9 Lite is available for Rs 8,999 on Flipkart Big Shopping Days
- Honor 7s design and specifications leaked online
- Honor 9 Lite 64GB variant will be available at Rs. 2,000 discount on Flipkart today
Honor 9 Lite is one of the best mid-range smartphones in the country. The device comes with four cameras as it has dual cameras at both the front and rear. The base variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 10,999 and has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space.
On the other hand, the high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 14,999. In today's sale at 12 PM on Flipkart, it is the base variant that will be available.
SEE ALSO: Dual Rear camera smartphones under Rs 12,000
In addition to the flash sale, the retailer offers several discounts such as no cost EMI payment options, special discounts and bank offers. At this pricing, there are many other smartphones in the market.
SEE ALSO: Honor 7A Now available at Rs 8,999 vs other budget smartphones
We have come up with a list of other competitors of the Honor 9 Lite in the similar price bracket. Take a look at the competition for this smartphone from the list below.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Y71
Best Price of Vivo Y71
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- 3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 6
Best Price of Nokia 6
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Display
- 1.2 GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Speaker
- Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Dolby Digital
- 3000mAh Battery
Lenovo K8 Note
Best Price of Lenovo K8 Note
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 (2x 2.3GHz Cortex-A72 + 4x 1.85GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x 1.4GHz Cortex-A53) 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging
Samsung Galaxy On Max
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On Max
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 13MP front camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4+5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- 3300mAh battery
Oppo A83
Best Price of Oppo A83
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery
Oppo A71 2018
Best Price of Oppo A71 2018
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
InFocus Vision 3 Pro
Best Price of InFocus Vision 3 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ on-cell 2.5D curved tempered glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 with processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y1
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Sony Xperia R1 Plus
Best Price of Sony Xperia R1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2620mAh built-in battery
Asus Zenfone 3s Max
Best Price of Asus Zenfone 3s Max
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery