ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

HTC U12+ now available in US: Threat to High End smartphones

By:

Related Articles

HTC has finally announced the launch of its U12+ flagship smartphone. The smartphone comes in Translucent Blue, Ceramic Black and Flame Red colors, is priced at $799 in US market.The pricing for the US market starts at $799. The smartphones comes with a slew of top-end features that could give any other flagship a run for its money.

HTC U12+ now available in US: Threat to High End smartphones

It packs the next-gen HTC Edge Sense interface and other notable upgrades compared to its precursors. The smartphone also has support for Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant.

SEE ALSO: Best high-end Android Oreo smartphones to buy in 2018

The device comes fitted with a 6-inch Super LCD6 display with support for HDR10 and DCI-P3. It has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 2280 pixels. It comprise of four cameras - two at the front and two at the rear. The rear camera comprises of a 12MP primary wide-angle camera and a secondary 16MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

SEE ALSO: Apple Week Sale: Discounts on iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 and more Apple devices

But will this smartphone give a tough competition to its contemporaries? Let's find out how the HTC U12+ stacks up when pit against other flagship smartphones.

Apple iPhone X (US$ 999)

Key Features

  • 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch
  • Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
  • 64GB and 256GB storage options
  • iOS 11
  • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
  • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
  • 7MP front camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (US$ 889)

Key Specs

  • 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
  • Octa-core (4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver)
  • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
  • WiFi
  • NFC
  • Bluetooth
  • Dual SIM
  • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • Iris Scanner
  • Fingerprint
  • IP68
  • 3500 MAh Battery

Google Pixle 2 XL (US$ 949)

Key Specs

  • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
  • 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
  • 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 8MP front camer
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3520mAh battery with fast charging

 

Oneplus 6 (US$ 600)

Key Specs

  • 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
  • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Water-resistant body
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge

Huawei P20 Pro (US $850)

Key Specs

  • 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
  • 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
  • Single / Dual SIM
  • 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP rear camera
  • 24MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX576 sensor, f/2.0 aperture
  • Dual 4G VoLTE
  • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

 

Samsung Galaxy S9 (US$ 769)

Key Specs

  • 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
  • Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
  • 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
  • WiFi
  • NFC
  • Bluetooth
  • Dual SIM
  • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
  • 8MP Front Camera
  • Iris Scanner
  • Fingerprint
  • IP68
  • 3000 MAh Battery

 

LG G7 ThinQ (US$ 750)

Key Specs

  • 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
  • LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
  • 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
  • 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (US$ 950)

Key Specs

  • 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
  • Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
  • 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3300mAh battery

Sony Xperia XZ Premium (US$ 799)

Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality, sRGB 138% and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory with microSD card
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM (Optional)
  • Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
  • 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
  • 13MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 3230mAh Battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

 

LG V30 Plus (US$ 912)

Key Specs

  • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
  • 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+
  • Hybrid Dual SIM
  • 16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
  • 5MP front camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3,300mAh battery

 

Story first published: Friday, May 25, 2018, 2:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 25, 2018
X

Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue