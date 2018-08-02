Huawei Honor Note 10 Vs Other 6GB RAM Smartphones

Related Articles
The Honor Note 10 has been launched in China, bringing a mid-range smartphone with a huge display, a new heat dissipation tech, and GPU Turbo support. The Huawei-owned brand has used a 6.95-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that comes with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.
The handset also includes dual stereo speakers with Dolby panoramic audio. Further, there is an artificial intelligence (AI) powered dual rear camera setup. Honor also showcased a dock that connects with the latest model via USB Type-C to transform any HDTV into a smart display, working similar to Samsung's Dex.
However, it is good to see that the Note 10 flaunts a bigger display than flagships like Oneplus 6 and Vivo Nex. The latest processor that the device is using comes as a better option than Vivo X21, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Moto X4 etc.
It features the GPU Turbo Boost technology, enabling the processor to work faster, which is also rare to see in other 6GB RAM smartphones. It has the new "Nine Liquid Cooling Technology" that is claimed to help enable onboard thermal management and offer a 10-degree Celsius cooler experience than other competing handsets.
