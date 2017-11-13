Install Custom ROM on your Android if you are not satisfied with the stock one

Everybody gets bored with something one time or the other, even your Android smartphone is no exception. At the current generation, we all tend to change our phone every one year as it gets boring quickly and also the launch of other smartphones with some new features.

There are some who changes ROM instead of changing the phone rooting it. This gives you a new experience and costs effective as well. If you wish to change ROM, there are plenty available on the market. In this article, we guide you on how to flash a ROM to your smartphone once you decided with ROM. But before doing it, make sure you back up all your data.

Things you need Unlocked bootloader

Custom Recovery

Android Device

GApps

Custom ROM To unlock the bootloader Step 1: Make your device into fast boot mode to write this the unlock command: adb reboot bootloader

fastboot oem unlock Step 2: Once you type the last command, the unlock process will begin automatically and wait for it to reboot. Process Step 1: Find a ROM for your device and make sure you download the right one. Once you find it, download the .ZIP file and don't extract in any case. Then find the corresponding GApps for that Android version. Now copy both the files into your smartphones. Step 2: Now boot your device into recovery mode by using the combo buttons, Vol Down + Power for 5 seconds. Once you are in recovery, you should see the TWRP menu with 8 buttons saying Install, Wipe, Backup, restore and more. Step 3: Now go ahead and select "Install" and select the ROM you've copied on your mobile. Follow the procedure, as the installation takes place automatically. Tap on OK, when prompted. Step 4: After the install is complete, clear the cache and reboot it once again and its all set.