Just In
- 21 min ago Vivo Y55s 5G Refreshed Version With Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Specifications, Price
- 16 hrs ago Twitter Blue Gets Annual Subscription Payment Option Offers Big Discount
- 17 hrs ago Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Review: A Promising Galaxy Tab S8+ Rival?
- 17 hrs ago Realme GT Neo 5 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Spotted At Geekbench; Performance Figures Revealed
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs – Hector Facelift, Harrier EV & More
- Education AP LAWCET, PGLCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Started Today; Check Details Here
- Finance Indian Internet Firms See Ray, Of Hope As SC Endorses NCLAT Order Against Google
- Movies Chhatriwali Leaked Online: Rakul Preet Singh’s Informative Rom-Com Available For Free Download In HD Print
- Lifestyle Kim Kardashian’s DIY Recipe For Hair Growth And Shine
- Sports ILT20 2023, Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals: Match Winner, Player of the Match, List of Award Winners
- News Days after being designated terrorist by UNSC, Makki denies links with Al-Qaeda
- Travel Top 5 Best Fort Trek In Maharashtra And Difficulty Levels
iQOO 9T 5G Vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Display, Specs, Features, Compared
Companies like Samsung, Apple, and others once ruled the premium smartphone category. However, several brands such as OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, iQOO, and Motorola, are now offering their flagship phones with the best available hardware. The iQOO 9T 5G launched in August 2022, while the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra arrived just a month later. Let's compare their specifications, features, and prices, to see which smartphone could be a better choice.
iQOO 9T 5G Vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Display
The new iQOO 9T 5G features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ E5 AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports HDR10, 1500 nits of peak brightness, P3 color gamut, and MEMC.
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ P-OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 3D curved finish. The display has a centered punch hole and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
iQOO 9T 5G Vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Performance
The iQOO 9T 5G and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1. The SD8+ Gen 1 SoC has a performance core that can go up to 3.19 GHz.
Incidentally, both smartphones pack either 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and buyers get a choice between 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. Needless to mention, these smartphones should offer identical performance.
iQOO 9T 5G Vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Cameras
The iQOO 9T 5G features a triple-camera setup on the back, headlined by a 50MP ISOCELL GN5 primary lens with OIS support. There's a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP portrait sensor. The smartphone has a 16MP camera on the front for selfies, video calling, and face unlock.
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a triple camera setup on the back, headlined by a 200MP primary camera sensor. The triple camera setup on the back can shoot 8K videos. The primary sensor has OIS and is paired with a 12MP telephoto shooter and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. Motorola has also embedded a 60MP front-facing camera in the Edge 30 Ultra.
iQOO 9T 5G Vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Battery
The iQOO 9T 5G has a 4,700mAh battery with 120W flash charge support. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra packs a 4,610mAh battery with support for 125W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The device also supports 10W reverse wireless charging.
Both smartphones have similar battery capacities, and they can charge at identical speeds. Hence, battery endurance should largely depend on usage patterns.
iQOO 9T 5G Vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Which One To Buy?
The iQOO 9T 5G and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra are flagship-grade Android smartphones that are capable of latching onto 5G networks in India. Both have the same processor and pack the same amount of RAM and internal storage. However, Motorola's smartphone has an edge in the imaging department as it packs a better camera setup on the back and the front.
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is selling at a slightly higher price than the iQOO 9T 5G. Still, buyers could get the price lowered by applying discounts from participating banks, which makes Motorola's smartphone a winner in this comparison.
-
1,39,900
-
89,900
-
61,999
-
62,999
-
84,999
-
82,999
-
59,400
-
1,09,999
-
59,999
-
79,999
-
65,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
37,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
7,999
-
9,999
-
28,252
-
39,654
-
13,196
-
7,390
-
39,999
-
13,901
-
10,434
-
11,980