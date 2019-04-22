Most trending smartphones of last week: Galaxy A50, Huawei P30 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

There are certain devices which had deeply attracted many users in the last week, and it would be fair enough to consider these phones as the most trending ones. These phones and some gadgets are still holding greater interests amongst the users. And the consumers are seen engaged in their purchasing more and more. We have shared a list of these devices at the bottom- check it out.

These handsets sport large and bright display, massive battery backup with fast charging support and run Android 9(Pie) which offers fuss-free user-experience. Some of the handsets in the list come with an amazing night mode that greatly offers great shots even in the low-light region. These devices offer excellent images and videos with brilliant video stabilization mode.

Some of these handsets come with HDR+ support that offers superior contrast and color, which looks amazing while watching movies. There are several other spectacular features which you can see in each of the phones mentioned in our list. The handsets that you can find in the list include- Galaxy A50, Huawei P30 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Galaxy S10 Plus and more.