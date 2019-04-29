TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Last Week Most Trending smartphones: Galaxy A50, Redmi Note7, Huawei P30 Pro, Lenovo Z6 Pro and more
We have attached a list of last week's some of the most trending smartphones which you find at the bottom. Some famous phones which have been tempting users on a large scale in the list include- Galaxy A50, Redmi Note 7, Huawei P30 Pro, Lenovo Z6 Pro, Galaxy A60, and more.
These handsets sport large and bright display. Their screens come with up to 91.6% screen-to-body ratio, over which watching videos and playing PUBG can be a breathtaking moment. These devices come with a massive battery that features Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0 technology or any other fast charging technology, making your battery fully charged in less time.
The camera on board these devices look so much promising that it can turn you into a photography lover. Some of the handsets sport up to quad camera system at the rear that offers 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and huge 50x digital zoom which aid in capturing great photo shoots in low-light regions. There are some more interesting features in these handsets that you can find after scanning each phone in details from our list.
Samsung Galaxy A50
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A70
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A70
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 32MP rear camera and 5MP and 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei P30 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P30 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A80
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging
Huawei P30 lite
Best Price of Huawei P30 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A60
Best Price of Galaxy A60
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with fast charging
Lenovo Z6 Pro
- 6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 display with DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x with 128GB / 256GB internal memory
- 12GB RAM with 512GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZUI 11
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP 125 ° ultra-wide-angle camera + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y3
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery