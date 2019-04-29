Last Week Most Trending smartphones: Galaxy A50, Redmi Note7, Huawei P30 Pro, Lenovo Z6 Pro and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

We have attached a list of last week's some of the most trending smartphones which you find at the bottom. Some famous phones which have been tempting users on a large scale in the list include- Galaxy A50, Redmi Note 7, Huawei P30 Pro, Lenovo Z6 Pro, Galaxy A60, and more.

These handsets sport large and bright display. Their screens come with up to 91.6% screen-to-body ratio, over which watching videos and playing PUBG can be a breathtaking moment. These devices come with a massive battery that features Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0 technology or any other fast charging technology, making your battery fully charged in less time.

The camera on board these devices look so much promising that it can turn you into a photography lover. Some of the handsets sport up to quad camera system at the rear that offers 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and huge 50x digital zoom which aid in capturing great photo shoots in low-light regions. There are some more interesting features in these handsets that you can find after scanning each phone in details from our list.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture

8MP ultra-wide angle camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A70 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A70

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera and 5MP and 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery Huawei P30 Pro Best Price of Huawei P30 Pro

Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A80 Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging Huawei P30 lite Best Price of Huawei P30 Lite

Key Specs

6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A60 Best Price of Galaxy A60

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with fast charging Lenovo Z6 Pro Key Specs

6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 display with DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x with 128GB / 256GB internal memory

12GB RAM with 512GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZUI 11

48MP rear camera + 16MP 125 ° ultra-wide-angle camera + 8MP + 2MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Key Specs 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery