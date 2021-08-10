Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Google Pixel 6, Huawei P50 Pro, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, And More

Here is the list of all the smartphones that were trending last week. We also got more insights on smartphones like the upcoming Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, powered by the Google Tensor processor with an upgraded camera setup and a new design language.

Google Pixel 6

Rumored Key Specs



6.4-inch AMOLED display

Google processor

8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 12

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

50MP rear camera, 12MP Ultra-wide camera

8MP front camera

In-display fingerprint scanner

USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers

5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS, USB Type C 3.1 (1st Gen), NFC

4614mAh battery with fast charging

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Redmi Note 10 Pro - 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear camera

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max - 108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh (Typical) battery

Huawei P50 Pro

Key Specs



6.6-inch (2700 x 1224 Pixels) FHD+ curved OLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 4G 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU / HUAWEI Kirin 9000 4G processor with ARM Mali-G78 MP24 GPU,Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)

8GB RAM with 128GB /256GB / 512GB storage, 12GB RAM with 512GB storage

HarmonyOS 2

Dual SIM

50MP + 40 MP + 13MP + 64MP Rear Camera

13MP 100° autofocus front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4360mAh (typical) battery

Poco F3 GT

Key Specs



6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA (n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE

5,065mAh (Typical) battery

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 31) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA + Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Poco X3 Pro

Key Specs



6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Key Specs



6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Key Specs



6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery

Poco X3 GT

Key Specs



6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Up to 2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 for POCO

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh(typ)/ 4900mAh(min) battery

Samsung Galaxy A52

Key Specs

