Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Google Pixel 6, Huawei P50 Pro, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, And More
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
If you are a smartphone enthusiast, then last week was pretty interesting. We got an official confirmation about some of the most anticipated smartphones, and we also witnessed the launch of devices like the Huawei P50 Pro and OnePlus Nord 2 5G.
Here is the list of all the smartphones that were trending last week. We also got more insights on smartphones like the upcoming Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, powered by the Google Tensor processor with an upgraded camera setup and a new design language.
Google Pixel 6
- 6.4-inch AMOLED display
- Google processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage
- Android 12
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 50MP rear camera, 12MP Ultra-wide camera
- 8MP front camera
- In-display fingerprint scanner
- USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers
- 5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS, USB Type C 3.1 (1st Gen), NFC
- 4614mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Redmi Note 10 Pro - 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear camera
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max - 108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh (Typical) battery
Huawei P50 Pro
- 6.6-inch (2700 x 1224 Pixels) FHD+ curved OLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 4G 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU / HUAWEI Kirin 9000 4G processor with ARM Mali-G78 MP24 GPU,Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs (Neural-network Processing Unit)
- 8GB RAM with 128GB /256GB / 512GB storage, 12GB RAM with 512GB storage
- HarmonyOS 2
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 40 MP + 13MP + 64MP Rear Camera
- 13MP 100° autofocus front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4360mAh (typical) battery
Poco F3 GT
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA (n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,065mAh (Typical) battery
OnePlus Nord 2 5G
- 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 31) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA + Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Poco X3 Pro
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5160mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
- 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Poco X3 GT
- 6.6-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Up to 2.6GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 for POCO
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh(typ)/ 4900mAh(min) battery
Samsung Galaxy A52
- 6.5 Inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED Display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- 4500 MAh Battery
