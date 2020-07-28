Just In
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: OnePlus Nord, Realme C15, Oppo Reno4 Pro And More
The smartphone industry is evolving every day. With the new Android flagship smartphones to mid-tier 5G smartphones. One can now get a feature-rich smartphone for less than Rs. 30,000. Similarly, it is also possible to buy a high-end smartphone that is as powerful as a laptop as well.
Last week was a bit busy in the smartphone world, where we noticed the launch of some of the most anticipated smartphones of 2020, including the OnePlus Nord, the first smartphone from the brand with the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.
Similarly, the most powerful Android smartphone -- the ROG Phone 3 was also launched last week, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC with a peak CPU clock speed of 3.09GHz.
Coming to the budget smartphones, the Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 were also trending last week, and these are some of the best mid-range smartphones that offer a sophisticated set of features.
Not just that, some of the upcoming smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Ultra 5G and the Oppo Reno4 Pro where also trending last week. Here are the details of all the smartphones that were trending last week on the internet.
OnePlus Nord
- 6.44-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera+ 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera+ secondary 8MP Camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE,
- 4115mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 393 PPI
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB storage (UFS 3.1)
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 64MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) battery
Realme C15
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- 6.53 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G80 12nm Processor
- 4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 5020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera
- 12MP + 5MP d+ 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Asus ROG Phone 3 ZS661KS
- 6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- 3.1 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 10 with ROG UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery
Oppo Reno4 Pro
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz AMOLED 90Hz curved display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 9
- 6.53 Inch Full HD+ LCD Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G80 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Cameras
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 5020 MAh Battery
Asus ROG Phone 3 Strix
Key Specs
- 6.59 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen,
- Android 10, ROG UI
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865
- 64 MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 24MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 6000 mAh battery
74,999
49,799
92,999
54,999
16,499
17,999
39,999
28,849
17,499
27,999
25,250
7,999
77,900
8,980
10,497
10,999
19,990
62,900
34,999
46,999
20,200
19,200
37,320
86,999
10,290
12,880
9,721
14,316
1,42,999
5,774