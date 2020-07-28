Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: OnePlus Nord, Realme C15, Oppo Reno4 Pro And More

Last week was a bit busy in the smartphone world, where we noticed the launch of some of the most anticipated smartphones of 2020, including the OnePlus Nord, the first smartphone from the brand with the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

Similarly, the most powerful Android smartphone -- the ROG Phone 3 was also launched last week, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC with a peak CPU clock speed of 3.09GHz.

Coming to the budget smartphones, the Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 were also trending last week, and these are some of the best mid-range smartphones that offer a sophisticated set of features.

Not just that, some of the upcoming smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Ultra 5G and the Oppo Reno4 Pro where also trending last week. Here are the details of all the smartphones that were trending last week on the internet.

OnePlus Nord

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera+ 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera+ secondary 8MP Camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE,

4115mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G

Rumoured Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 393 PPI

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB storage (UFS 3.1)

Android 10 with OneUI

Single / Dual SIM

12MP rear camera + 64MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) battery

Realme C15

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Key Specs



6.53 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G80 12nm Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

5020 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera

12MP + 5MP d+ 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Asus ROG Phone 3 ZS661KS

Key Specs



6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

3.1 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 10 with ROG UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

24MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery

Oppo Reno4 Pro

Key Specs



6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz AMOLED 90Hz curved display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 2.1 storage

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 13MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Key Specs

6.53 Inch Full HD+ LCD Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G80 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Cameras

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

5020 MAh Battery

Asus ROG Phone 3 Strix

Key Specs