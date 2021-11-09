Just In
Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Galaxy A52s 5G, Pixel 6 Pro, Poco M4 Pro, And More
Smartphone launches have continued throughout the year. New devices like the Redmi Note 11 series have arrived in China. Several new devices are tipped to arrive in the coming weeks. We've made a list of the most trending phones of the last week. We have new launches like the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the upcoming Poco M4 Pro 5G, and much more on this list. Here's everything you need to know about some of the most trending phones.
The list of most trending phones includes new launches from Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi. Here, the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ have been launched in China. These phones pack premium features with an affordable price tag. Apart from this, the list of most trending phones also includes the Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is set to launch globally.
The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has also made it to the list of most trending phones. Additionally, the premium flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has also retained its spot as a trending smartphone. Speaking of flagships, the Xiaomi 11T Pro has also continued to retain its spot on the list. The same goes for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The complete details of the most trending phones are mentioned below.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and Note 11 Pro
- 6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- Note 11 Pro - 5,160 mAh (typical) with 67W fast charging
- Note 11 Pro+ - 4,500 mAh (typical) battery with 120W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- 6.5 Inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Display
- 2.4GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 778G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Wi-Fi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- 4,500 mAh Battery
Google Pixel 6 Pro
- 6.7-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) curved pOLED LTPO display
- Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 50MP rear camera + 12MP Ultra-wide camera + 48MP Rear Camera
- 11MP front camera
- 5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
- 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 50/60/90Hz variable refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256 GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP rear camera + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture
- Splash resistant (IP53)
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
Poco M4 Pro 5G
- 6.6 inches Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16 MP Front Camera
- 5,000 mAh battery with 33W Fast Charging
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
- iOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.1
- Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
- 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB 6GB RAM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP Dual Front Camera
- Li-Ion 4,352 mAh, non-removable Battery
