Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Galaxy A52s 5G, Pixel 6 Pro, Poco M4 Pro, And More

The list of most trending phones includes new launches from Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi. Here, the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ have been launched in China. These phones pack premium features with an affordable price tag. Apart from this, the list of most trending phones also includes the Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is set to launch globally.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has also made it to the list of most trending phones. Additionally, the premium flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has also retained its spot as a trending smartphone. Speaking of flagships, the Xiaomi 11T Pro has also continued to retain its spot on the list. The same goes for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The complete details of the most trending phones are mentioned below.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and Note 11 Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

Note 11 Pro - 5,160 mAh (typical) with 67W fast charging

Note 11 Pro+ - 4,500 mAh (typical) battery with 120W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Key Specs



6.5 Inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Display

2.4GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 778G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

4,500 mAh Battery

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Key Specs



6.7-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) curved pOLED LTPO display

Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

50MP rear camera + 12MP Ultra-wide camera + 48MP Rear Camera

11MP front camera

5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Key Specs



6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 50/60/90Hz variable refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256 GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP rear camera + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture

Splash resistant (IP53)

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Rumoured Key Specs

6.6 inches Display

4 GB RAM

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera

5,000 mAh battery with 33W Fast Charging

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Key Specs