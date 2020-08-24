Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Realme X7 Pro And More

We have been keeping you posted with the new launches and the smartphones that have been on the top of trending list. Taking the same forward we are listing down the smartphones that have been quite popular last week.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have been grabbing the headlines in the premium department.

Similarly, the OnePlus Nord and the Galaxy A51 were popular in the mid-range segment. Read on this article to know which smartphones topped the trending charts' list last week in India.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage / 16GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 48MP + 20MP + 12MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) / 4360mAh (Minimum) battery

Realme X7 Pro

Rumoured Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP 119° Ultra Wide Lens, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4200mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery

Asus Zenfone 7

Rumoured Key Specs

6.4 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 10

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865

64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

OnePlus Nord

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP+ 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera + secondary 8MP Camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4115mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Key Specs

