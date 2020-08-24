Just In
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Realme X7 Pro And More
It's just a week left for us to set our foot into another new month (September) in the year 2020. Until now, we have seen numerous smartphone launches. Smartphone manufacturers have been unveiling a new handset almost every other week now. And the companies have picked up a pace in completing their pending and upcoming launches post the ease in lockdown situation across the globe due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
We have been keeping you posted with the new launches and the smartphones that have been on the top of trending list. Taking the same forward we are listing down the smartphones that have been quite popular last week.
The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have been grabbing the headlines in the premium department.
Similarly, the OnePlus Nord and the Galaxy A51 were popular in the mid-range segment. Read on this article to know which smartphones topped the trending charts' list last week in India.
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB storage / 16GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 48MP + 20MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) / 4360mAh (Minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
Key Specs
Realme X7 Pro
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D 120Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with realme UI
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP 119° Ultra Wide Lens, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4200mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery
Asus Zenfone 7
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.4 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865
- 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- 64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OnePlus Nord
- 6.44-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP+ 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera + secondary 8MP Camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4115mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 9
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh battery
