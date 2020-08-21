Upcoming Rumored Smartphones Expected To Launch In India Soon

One of the most anticipated upcoming rumored smartphones is the Realme X7 Pro. The device, like many smartphones of 2020, is set to include 5G support. The Realme X7 Pro is expected to be a flagship device, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. There is also the Asus Zenfone 7 ZS670KS, which is also one of the upcoming rumored smartphones coming to India. For all we know, it could debut soon.

Adding to the list of the upcoming rumored smartphones launching in India are a few Samsung devices. The list includes the Samsung Galaxy M51 and the Samsung Galaxy A91. For one, these devices won't be having 5G support but will pack a couple of premium features. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to have a 64MP triple-camera module and the Galaxy A91 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display.

There are a couple of Chinese smartphones set to debut in India. These include the Oppo Reno4 Z 5G and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. With 5G support and fast-performing Dimensity chipset, these smartphones complete the list of rumored upcoming smartphones to launch in India. These two smartphones are also expected with quad-camera modules, LCD panel screen, and more.

Realme X7 Pro

Rumored Key Specs

6.55 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 10, Realme UI

Octa-core CPU

64 MP, 8 MP, 2 MP, 2 MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable

Asus Zenfone 7 ZS670KS

Rumored Key Specs

6.4 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 10

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)

64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Oppo Reno4 Z 5G

Rumored Key Specs

6.57 inches LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 10, ColorOS 7.1

Octa-core

64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

16 MP + 2 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable

Samsung Galaxy M51

Rumored Key Specs

6.67 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 10, One UI 2.0

Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730

128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

64 MP +12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera

32 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 7000 mAh, non-removable

Samsung Galaxy A91

Rumored Key Specs

6.7 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 10, One UI

Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855

128GB internal Memory

8GB RAM

48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera

32 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Rumored Key Specs