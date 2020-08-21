Just In
Upcoming Rumored Smartphones Expected To Launch In India Soon
Smartphone launches in India have continued despite a couple of hardships like the lockdown and the pandemic itself. We've seen many flagship devices over the past few months and certainly, many more are set to join by the end of 2020. Some of the upcoming smartphones include brands like Realme, Asus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and more.
One of the most anticipated upcoming rumored smartphones is the Realme X7 Pro. The device, like many smartphones of 2020, is set to include 5G support. The Realme X7 Pro is expected to be a flagship device, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. There is also the Asus Zenfone 7 ZS670KS, which is also one of the upcoming rumored smartphones coming to India. For all we know, it could debut soon.
Adding to the list of the upcoming rumored smartphones launching in India are a few Samsung devices. The list includes the Samsung Galaxy M51 and the Samsung Galaxy A91. For one, these devices won't be having 5G support but will pack a couple of premium features. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to have a 64MP triple-camera module and the Galaxy A91 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display.
There are a couple of Chinese smartphones set to debut in India. These include the Oppo Reno4 Z 5G and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. With 5G support and fast-performing Dimensity chipset, these smartphones complete the list of rumored upcoming smartphones to launch in India. These two smartphones are also expected with quad-camera modules, LCD panel screen, and more.
Realme X7 Pro
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.55 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10, Realme UI
- Octa-core CPU
- 64 MP, 8 MP, 2 MP, 2 MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
Asus Zenfone 7 ZS670KS
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.4 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
- 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- 64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Oppo Reno4 Z 5G
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.57 inches LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10, ColorOS 7.1
- Octa-core
- 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
- 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 16 MP + 2 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
Samsung Galaxy M51
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.67 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10, One UI 2.0
- Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730
- 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
- 64 MP +12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera
- 32 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 7000 mAh, non-removable
Samsung Galaxy A91
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.7 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10, One UI
- Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855
- 128GB internal Memory
- 8GB RAM
- 48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera
- 32 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.57 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10, MIUI 11
- Octa-core
- 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 16 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4520 mAh, non-removable
