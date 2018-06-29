Lenovo Z5 vs other 6GB RAM smartphones

After taking some time off, Lenovo introduced its Z5 smartphone. The smartphone, although, did not have any similarities with the previous leaks and reports, it sure did have respectable features. It was not a high-end smartphone as speculated earlier, but it carried specifications of mid-tier smartphone.

Specification-wise, the smartphone packs a 6.2 inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ (2246 x 1080px) display with an iPhone X like notch on the top. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core chipset at its heart paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage.

But this isn't the only smartphone that has been lauched with 6GB of RAM. We have already seen a number of smartphones pushing the limits and bringing in 6GB or more RAM. Let's see how the device stacks up against the competition.

