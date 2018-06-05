Lenovo Z5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: Battle of mid-range smartphones

Lenovo Z5 has been announced in China after several teased and leaks. The device is all set to go on sale on June 12 in the country. For now, there is no word regarding its global availability. But the Z5 has been pitched against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and we have come up with a comparison of the two smartphones based on their specifications to let you know which one is a better competitor.

Design and Display

Lenovo Z5 features a glass back with 2.5D curved glass Corning Gorilla Glass protection and an anti-fingerprint coating as well. The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and 6 series aluminum metal frame. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is similar to the previous Xiaomi smartphones in terms of design and looks with no major changes.

When it comes to the display, the Z5 is fitted with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. There is a notch on top of the screen and the aspect ratio is 19:9. The Xiaomi phone has a 5.99-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Hardware and Storage

Both the smartphones get the power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with Adreno 509 GPU. The Lenovo phone is available in two variants - 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage capacity. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is available in two variants - 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. Both have hybrid SIM slot supporting expandable storage but the Lenovo Z5 has an upper hand supporting up to 256GB of additional memory while the limit is 128GB on the Xiaomi device.

Camera

The Lenovo Z5 makes use of an AI-powered dual-camera setup at its rear. The module has a 16MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. There is an 8MP selfie snapper with the same aperture. In comparison, the Redmi Note 5 Pro flaunts a 12MP+5MP dual-camera module with LED flash at its rear. The selfie camera is a better 20MP sensor with a dedicated LED flash. Both phones have AI camera capabilities such as AI Beautify, HDR and more.

Battery

The Lenovo smartphone has a 3300mAh battery while the Redmi Note 5 Pro is fueled by a more capacious 4000mAh battery. We already know that the Xiaomi phone renders almost two days of battery life and we expect the Z5 to also render a good battery backup.

Connectivity and Software

Both the smartphones have necessary connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Also, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock. The Lenovo phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ZUI 3.9 out of the box. It has been announced that the smartphone will get the ZUI 4.0 based on Android P update later. The Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched with Android Nougat but received the Android Oreo update.

Verdict

Having seen the comparison, we would like to mention that both the smartphones offer good performance and an impressive battery life. We already know that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is a bestselling device that is being sold out during every flash sale. It is also one of the best mid-range smartphones in the market with advanced features. The Lenovo Z5 is yet to be released but we believe that it will give a good competition to the Xiaomi offering in terms of its pricing (starts from approximately Rs. 13,000). However, we cannot come to any conclusion before we check out its performance.