List of Motorola smartphones with Android Oreo in India

If you are a hard core lover of a Motorola smartphone, and want to experience Android Oreo version in your handset, then you must have a glance on our list below. The list comes with few of the best phones from Motorola. These devices not only run Oreo, but also bring in several other key features.

The Android Oreo accompanies several amazing features. It comes with picture-in-picture mode, with which you can continue a video call in duo. With Oreo, the look of shortcuts has been refined, and you can now access an app's widgets from the shortcut menu as well as its info screen. The Settings app has once again been redesigned.

The slide-out menu is gone, and settings have been recategorized. The version comes with smart text select. Basically, Oreo will identify things like addresses or phone numbers on its own. So, double-tap the text to auto-highlight what you need to copy, or use the new app shortcut next to the Copy button to speed up the interaction.

It offers the option to have Wi-Fi turn back on when you're near a known, safe Wi-Fi network area. Using this OS, you can also adjust the intensity of the blue light filter when using Android's Night Light mode.

While this version of OS also carries some cons. Since, it uses the beta version, it may have many bugs. This update is not provided to every smartphone. It is surprisingly disappointing that Android Oreo doesn't have any support for AR and VR. There is also no sign of Google Lens.

Motorola Moto E5 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU / 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

P2i water-repellent nano coating

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto G6

Key Specs

5.7 Inch FHD+ Display

1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 4.2

Splash Resistant

Turbo Charging

3000 MAh Battery
Motorola Moto G6 Play

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto X4

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Motorola Moto E5

Key Specs

5.7 Inch HD+ Display

1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 Quad-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

Splash Resistant

Turbo Charging

4000 MAh Battery
Motorola Moto Z2 Force

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP dual rear cameras (monochrome + color) with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with dual-tone LED flash

4G VoLTE

2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging