Buying guide: Best smartphones to buy in September 2018

Before purchasing any device, it is much more important to collect the best information about it. Failing as such, might lead you to the wrong selection of the phones. As a result, your money is wasted. We as a team have worked on this issue, by offering the high grade buying guide of few smartphones for September 2018, in the form of list below. The list comprises some sophisticated devices that are value of money respectively.

The Xiaomi's extension "POCO F1", is currently the talk of the country. The device has spectacular camera module which comes with AI features. It runs graphics-intensive games like PUBG Mobile smoothly and without lag. Other important features of this phone include 6.18-inch notched display, Snapdragon 845 processor, LiquidCool technology, 4,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras backed by Artificial Intelligence and many more.

It runs MIUI and supports face unlock feature as well. The phone is going to be available in two variants as 6GB RAM/64GB storage, and 6GB RAM/128GB stoarge. Plus, you can get the Poco F1 Armoured edition, which is a superior variant made of Kevlar aramid fibre. This series is available only in 8GB RAM option.

The all time best-selling phone "OnePlus 6" has still hold its position strongly in the market. It features a battery that provides a longer backup and supports dash charge technology for quick charging. The smartphone features dual front-facing cameras with stunning portrait mode, that generates superb shots.

The rear camera features EIS, that improves low light shots by reducing camera shake and blurring. It also has a massive RAM capacity and huge internal storage, which looks ideal especially for gamers. In a similar manner, you can also go for the detailed specs of other phones mentioned in our list.