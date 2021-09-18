ENGLISH

    List Of 512 GB Internal memory Smartphones Available To Buy In India

    By
    |

    Smartphone storage is something one needs to check out before buying a new phone. Sometimes, devices don't support external microSD cards to expand the storage. For instance, premium phones from Apple and Samsung don't offer external storage space but offer phones with massive in-built storage. We've made a list of 512GB internal memory smartphones to buy in India. Let's take a look at some of the devices here.

     

    List Of 512 GB Internal memory Smartphones

    The list of 512GB internal memory smartphones to buy in India includes a lot of Apple phones. The newly launched iPhone 13 series, including the vanilla model and the iPhone 13 Mini are available with 512GB storage. These phones cost Rs. 109,900 and Rs. 99,900, respectively.

    Several other iPhone models are part of the list of 512GB internal memory smartphones to buy in India. Slightly older iPhone 12 models are available with 512GB default storage. For instance, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max come with 512GB storage options for Rs. 1,39,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, respectively.

    Apart from Apple iPhones, the list of 512GB internal memory smartphones to buy in India includes multiple options from Samsung. For instance, even the older Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus comes with 512GB storage and 8GB RAM.

    Joining the list of 512GB internal memory smartphones to buy in India is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for Rs. 1,27,300. New models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Fold is also another option one can check for massive storage.

    Apple iPhone 13 512GB
     

    Apple iPhone 13 512GB

    Price: Rs. 109,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
    • 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
    • iOS 15
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.6) camera
    • 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera, 5P lens
    • 12MP TrueDepth front camera
    • TrueDepth camera for FaceID facial recognition, Stereo speakers
    • 5G (sub‑6 GHz)
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
    Apple iPhone 13 Mini 512GB

    Apple iPhone 13 Mini 512GB

    Price: Rs. 99,900
    Key Specs

    • 5.4-inch (13.7 cm diagonal) Super Retina XDR display
    • Ceramic Shield, tougher than any smartphone glass
    • A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone
    • Advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording
    • 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording
    • Industry-leading IP68 water resistance
    • Supports MagSafe accessories for easy attach and faster wireless charging
    • iOS
    • Li-Ion, non-removable Battery
    Apple iPhone 13 Pro

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro

    Price: Rs. 1,19,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.7 inches Super Retina XDR OLED Display
    • Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) Chipset
    • Hexa-core CPU
    • 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.6) camera
    • 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera, 5P lens
    • 12MP TrueDepth front camera
    • 12 MP Front Camera
    • Li-Ion, non-removable Battery
    Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

    Price: Rs. 1,29,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch OLED display
    • Apple A14 Bionic chipset
    • Hexa Core 3.1GHz, Dual-core, Firestorm + 1.8GHz, Quad-core
    • 6GB RAM/8 GB RAM
    • 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB Internal Memory Options
    • 12MP Primary Camera
    • 12MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera
    • 12MP Telephoto Shooter
    • 12MP Front Camera with Retina Flash
    • 3,850 mAh battery with Fast Charging
    Apple iPhone 12 Pro (512GB)

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro (512GB)

    Price: Rs. 1,39,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Wireless Charging
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion 2,815 mAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (Ceramic Black, 512 ) (8 GB RAM) GB

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (Ceramic Black, 512 ) (8 GB RAM) GB

    Price: Rs. 91,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • 4,100 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Black, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Black, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage)

    Price: Rs. 1,57,999
    Key Specs

    • 7.6-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
    • 6.2-inch (2268 x 832 pixels) 24.5:9) HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform
    • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 10MP cover front-facing camera
    • 4MP Under display camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Sub6 / mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4400mAh battery
    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (512GB)

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (512GB)

    Price: Rs. 1,49,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Wireless Charging
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion Li-Ion 3,687 mAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy Fold (Black, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage)

    Samsung Galaxy Fold (Black, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage)

    Price: Rs. 1,73,999
    Key Specs

    • 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display, 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP Rear Camera
    • 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera + secondary 8MP Camera
    • 10MP cover camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos
    • Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4,380 mAh (typical) / 4275mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra(Phantom Black, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage)

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra(Phantom Black, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage)

    Price: Rs. 1,27,300
    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
    • 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Story first published: Monday, September 20, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
