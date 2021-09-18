List Of 512 GB Internal memory Smartphones Available To Buy In India

The list of 512GB internal memory smartphones to buy in India includes a lot of Apple phones. The newly launched iPhone 13 series, including the vanilla model and the iPhone 13 Mini are available with 512GB storage. These phones cost Rs. 109,900 and Rs. 99,900, respectively.

Several other iPhone models are part of the list of 512GB internal memory smartphones to buy in India. Slightly older iPhone 12 models are available with 512GB default storage. For instance, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max come with 512GB storage options for Rs. 1,39,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, respectively.

Apart from Apple iPhones, the list of 512GB internal memory smartphones to buy in India includes multiple options from Samsung. For instance, even the older Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus comes with 512GB storage and 8GB RAM.

Joining the list of 512GB internal memory smartphones to buy in India is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for Rs. 1,27,300. New models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Fold is also another option one can check for massive storage.

Apple iPhone 13 512GB

Price: Rs. 109,900

Key Specs

6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display

128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.6) camera

12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera, 5P lens

12MP TrueDepth front camera

TrueDepth camera for FaceID facial recognition, Stereo speakers

5G (sub‑6 GHz)

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone 13 Mini 512GB

Price: Rs. 99,900

Key Specs

5.4-inch (13.7 cm diagonal) Super Retina XDR display

Ceramic Shield, tougher than any smartphone glass

A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone

Advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

Industry-leading IP68 water resistance

Supports MagSafe accessories for easy attach and faster wireless charging

iOS

Li-Ion, non-removable Battery

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Price: Rs. 1,19,900

Key Specs



6.7 inches Super Retina XDR OLED Display

Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) Chipset

Hexa-core CPU

128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB

12MP wide-angle (f/1.6) camera

12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera, 5P lens

12MP TrueDepth front camera

12 MP Front Camera

Li-Ion, non-removable Battery

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Price: Rs. 1,29,900

Key Specs

6.7-inch OLED display

Apple A14 Bionic chipset

Hexa Core 3.1GHz, Dual-core, Firestorm + 1.8GHz, Quad-core

6GB RAM/8 GB RAM

128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB Internal Memory Options

12MP Primary Camera

12MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera

12MP Telephoto Shooter

12MP Front Camera with Retina Flash

3,850 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Apple iPhone 12 Pro (512GB)

Price: Rs. 1,39,900

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Wireless Charging

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion 2,815 mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (Ceramic Black, 512 ) (8 GB RAM) GB

Price: Rs. 91,900

Key Specs



6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

4,100 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Black, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage)

Price: Rs. 1,57,999

Key Specs



7.6-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

6.2-inch (2268 x 832 pixels) 24.5:9) HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP cover front-facing camera

4MP Under display camera

5G SA/NSA, Sub6 / mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE

4400mAh battery

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (512GB)

Price: Rs. 1,49,900

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Wireless Charging

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion Li-Ion 3,687 mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy Fold (Black, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage)

Price: Rs. 1,73,999

Key Specs



7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display, 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP Rear Camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera + secondary 8MP Camera

10MP cover camera with f/2.2 aperture

Stereo speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos

Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE

4,380 mAh (typical) / 4275mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra(Phantom Black, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage)

Price: Rs. 1,27,300

Key Specs