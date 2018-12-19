List of Best Xiaomi smartphones launched in 2018

The year 2018 has witnessed some Xiaomi smartphones which are laden with amazing features. We have shared a list of these devices. For details you can check one by one. Also, these devices are available on some shopping platforms at much greater discounts.

The list comes with Poco F1 which features a 6.18-inch notched display, Snapdragon 845 processor, LiquidCool technology, 4,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras backed by Artificial Intelligence and many more.

The one major update in the Note 6 Pro is the dual front camera for portrait selfies- uncommon in most budget smartphones. It features four cameras, two in front and two at the back. It runs well optimized software. Some devices are also supporting 5G network option.

In the list you will also find some entry level devices that are powered by 12 nm technology that makes your multitasking smoother. Whereas, a couple of phones bring AI features enhancement for over 200 scenes and does 4-in-1 pixel binning for better low-light shots, support quick charging technology, and many more.