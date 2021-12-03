List Of Cheapest Price Smartphones For Whatsapp Use

Phones like the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core and the Nokia C01 Plus are on our list. These are affordable devices from well-known brands. Here is the complete list of affordable Android smartphones which can be bought for WhatsApp and other social media platform usage.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

Price: Rs. 4,999

5.3-inch (720 × 1480 pixels) HD+ PLS TFT LCD Infinity-V display

1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

1GB/2GB of RAM

16GB/32GB; expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP Rear Camera

5MP with f/2.4 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,000 mAh (typical) battery

Nokia C01 Plus

Price: Rs. 5,999

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 18:9 display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 11 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,000 mAh (typical) removable battery

Infinix Smart 5A

Price: Rs. 6,499

6.52-inch (1540 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor

2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 (Go Edition) with XOS 7.6

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Gionee Max

Price: Rs. 7,990

6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery

Itel Vision 2S

Price: Rs. 6,999

6.52 inch Display

2 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

8MP Rear Camera

SC9863A Processor

5,000 mAh Battery

Nokia C3 2020

Price: Rs. 6,999

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3,040 mAh (typical) battery

Itel Vision 1

Price: Rs. 6,499

6.088-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP + 0.3MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G, Wi-Fi

4,000 mAh removable battery

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus 32GB

Price: Rs. 4,999

5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,000 mAh battery

Itel A26

Price: Rs. 5,999

5.7 inch HD+ Display

2 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

5MP + VGA Dual AI Camera

2MP Front Camera

Unisoc 9832E Quad Core Processor

3,020 mAh Li-ion Battery Battery

Tecno Spark 4 Air

Price: Rs. 7,999

6.1-inch (1500 X 720) pixels) HD+ display

2.0GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 processor

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0(Pie)

Dual SIM + Memory card

13-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,000 mAh battery

Panasonic Eluga I6

Price: Rs. 5,489

5.45 Inch HD+ 2.5D Curved Display

1.3 GHz MTK6737H Quad-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual SIM

8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

4,000 mAh Battery

Itel A23 Pro

Price: Rs. 7,999

5 inch FWVGA Display

1 GB RAM

8 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 32 GB

2MP Rear Camera

Unisoc 9832E Quad Core Processor

2,400 mAh Li-ion Battery

TCL L7

Price: Rs. 5,299

5.5 inch Display

Quad-Core QM215 4 x A53, GPU: Adreno 308 @485MHz

Android10

2 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

8MP Rear Camera

3,000 mAh Battery

