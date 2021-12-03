Just In
List Of Cheapest Price Smartphones For Whatsapp Use
Looking for a cheap and affordable Android smartphone that can run WhatsApp? We have now come up with a list of devices that are super affordable and are easily available via online e-commerce websites.
Phones like the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core and the Nokia C01 Plus are on our list. These are affordable devices from well-known brands. Here is the complete list of affordable Android smartphones which can be bought for WhatsApp and other social media platform usage.
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Price: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (720 × 1480 pixels) HD+ PLS TFT LCD Infinity-V display
- 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 1GB/2GB of RAM
- 16GB/32GB; expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 5MP with f/2.4 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,000 mAh (typical) battery
Nokia C01 Plus
Price: Rs. 5,999
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 18:9 display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 11 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000 mAh (typical) removable battery
Infinix Smart 5A
Price: Rs. 6,499
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1540 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 (Go Edition) with XOS 7.6
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Gionee Max
Price: Rs. 7,990
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Itel Vision 2S
Price: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 6.52 inch Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- 8MP Rear Camera
- SC9863A Processor
- 5,000 mAh Battery
Nokia C3 2020
Price: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,040 mAh (typical) battery
Itel Vision 1
Price: Rs. 6,499
Key Specs
- 6.088-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP + 0.3MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G, Wi-Fi
- 4,000 mAh removable battery
Coolpad Cool 3 Plus 32GB
Price: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,000 mAh battery
Itel A26
Price: Rs. 5,999
Key Specs
- 5.7 inch HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 5MP + VGA Dual AI Camera
- 2MP Front Camera
- Unisoc 9832E Quad Core Processor
- 3,020 mAh Li-ion Battery Battery
Tecno Spark 4 Air
Price: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1500 X 720) pixels) HD+ display
- 2.0GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 processor
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0(Pie)
- Dual SIM + Memory card
- 13-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,000 mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga I6
Price: Rs. 5,489
Key Specs
- 5.45 Inch HD+ 2.5D Curved Display
- 1.3 GHz MTK6737H Quad-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 4,000 mAh Battery
Itel A23 Pro
Price: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 5 inch FWVGA Display
- 1 GB RAM
- 8 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 2MP Rear Camera
- Unisoc 9832E Quad Core Processor
- 2,400 mAh Li-ion Battery
TCL L7
Price: Rs. 5,299
Key Specs
- 5.5 inch Display
- Quad-Core QM215 4 x A53, GPU: Adreno 308 @485MHz
- Android10
- 2 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 3,000 mAh Battery
Itel vision 1 Pro
Price: Rs. 6,400
Key Specs
- 6.52 inch Display
- Android Q 10
- 2 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 4,000 mAh Battery
