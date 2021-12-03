ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    List Of Cheapest Price Smartphones For Whatsapp Use

    By
    |

    Looking for a cheap and affordable Android smartphone that can run WhatsApp? We have now come up with a list of devices that are super affordable and are easily available via online e-commerce websites.

     

    Cheapest Price Smartphones For Whatsapp Use

    Phones like the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core and the Nokia C01 Plus are on our list. These are affordable devices from well-known brands. Here is the complete list of affordable Android smartphones which can be bought for WhatsApp and other social media platform usage.

    Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

    Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

    Price: Rs. 4,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.3-inch (720 × 1480 pixels) HD+ PLS TFT LCD Infinity-V display
    • 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 1GB/2GB of RAM
    • 16GB/32GB; expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 Go Edition
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 8MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP with f/2.4 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Nokia C01 Plus
     

    Nokia C01 Plus

    Price: Rs. 5,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ V-notch 18:9 display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 11 Go Edition
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,000 mAh (typical) removable battery

     

    Infinix Smart 5A

    Infinix Smart 5A

    Price: Rs. 6,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1540 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor
    • 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 11 (Go Edition) with XOS 7.6
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 8MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Gionee Max

    Gionee Max

    Price: Rs. 7,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Itel Vision 2S

    Itel Vision 2S

    Price: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.52 inch Display
    • 2 GB RAM
    • 32 GB ROM
    • 8MP Rear Camera
    • SC9863A Processor
    • 5,000 mAh Battery
    Nokia C3 2020

    Nokia C3 2020

    Price: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,040 mAh (typical) battery
    Itel Vision 1

    Itel Vision 1

    Price: Rs. 6,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.088-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 8MP + 0.3MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G, Wi-Fi
    • 4,000 mAh removable battery
    Coolpad Cool 3 Plus 32GB

    Coolpad Cool 3 Plus 32GB

    Price: Rs. 4,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,000 mAh battery
    Itel A26

    Itel A26

    Price: Rs. 5,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.7 inch HD+ Display
    • 2 GB RAM
    • 32 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 128 GB
    • 5MP + VGA Dual AI Camera
    • 2MP Front Camera
    • Unisoc 9832E Quad Core Processor
    • 3,020 mAh Li-ion Battery Battery
    Tecno Spark 4 Air

    Tecno Spark 4 Air

    Price: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1500 X 720) pixels) HD+ display
    • 2.0GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 processor
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0(Pie)
    • Dual SIM + Memory card
    • 13-megapixel rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,000 mAh battery
    Panasonic Eluga I6

    Panasonic Eluga I6

    Price: Rs. 5,489
    Key Specs

    • 5.45 Inch HD+ 2.5D Curved Display
    • 1.3 GHz MTK6737H Quad-Core Processor
    • 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 4.1
    • 4,000 mAh Battery
    Itel A23 Pro

    Itel A23 Pro

    Price: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 5 inch FWVGA Display
    • 1 GB RAM
    • 8 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 32 GB
    • 2MP Rear Camera
    • Unisoc 9832E Quad Core Processor
    • 2,400 mAh Li-ion Battery
    TCL L7

    TCL L7

    Price: Rs. 5,299
    Key Specs

    • 5.5 inch Display
    • Quad-Core QM215 4 x A53, GPU: Adreno 308 @485MHz
    • Android10
    • 2 GB RAM
    • 32 GB ROM
    • 8MP Rear Camera
    • 3,000 mAh Battery
    Itel vision 1 Pro

    Itel vision 1 Pro

    Price: Rs. 6,400
    Key Specs

    • 6.52 inch Display
    • Android Q 10
    • 2 GB RAM
    • 32 GB ROM
    • 8MP Rear Camera
    • 4,000 mAh Battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 3:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X