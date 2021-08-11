Just In
List Of Frequently Searched Smartphones In Flipkart: Vivo V15, Oppo F11 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, And More
The smartphone market in India is one of the most crowded ones. Sometimes, it could get quite confusing on which smartphone to get, despite knowing your budget limit. Nevertheless, there are a couple of smartphones that have emerged as one of the best and most searched on Flipkart. This is a list of Flipkart's frequently searched smartphones, which includes top brands like Vivo, Apple, Realme, Samsung, Redmi, and so on.
Flipkart's frequently searched smartphones list includes several devices from top-selling, trending brands. For instance, the list includes several iPhone models like the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and the iPhone 8. Although these are quite old-gen models, people have been frequently searching for them on Flipkart.
Joining the list are Samsung smartphones. Flipkart's frequently searched smartphones list includes the Samsung S9 and the Samsung S9 Plus phones. Again, these are quite old-gen smartphones, especially now that we're going to see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Additionally, people also search for devices like Vivo V15, which was quite popular when it debuted.
Other smartphones on the list of Flipkart's frequently searched smartphones include devices from Realme and Oppo. For instance, Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, and the Realme C2 are searched more on Flipkart. Also, the Oppo F11 Pro is quite popular among users and buyers, which keeps appearing on Flipkart's search list.
Lastly, there are many Xiaomi Redmi models on Flipkart's frequently searched smartphones list. For instance, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is widely searched by Flipkart users looking for a phone. Looking at this list, one can determine that buyers seem okay to check out slightly older phones, despite new launches in the market every month.
Vivo V15
Price: Rs. 14,490
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
iPhone 8
Price: Rs. 77,000
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant.
iPhone 7 Plus
Price: Rs. 36,999
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
Realme 3
Price: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
- Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4230mAh Battery
Oppo F11 Pro
Price: Rs. 20,989
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Realme 3 Pro
Price: Rs. 10,599
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP Rear Camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) Battery
