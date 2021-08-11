List Of Frequently Searched Smartphones In Flipkart: Vivo V15, Oppo F11 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, And More

Flipkart's frequently searched smartphones list includes several devices from top-selling, trending brands. For instance, the list includes several iPhone models like the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and the iPhone 8. Although these are quite old-gen models, people have been frequently searching for them on Flipkart.

Joining the list are Samsung smartphones. Flipkart's frequently searched smartphones list includes the Samsung S9 and the Samsung S9 Plus phones. Again, these are quite old-gen smartphones, especially now that we're going to see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Additionally, people also search for devices like Vivo V15, which was quite popular when it debuted.

Other smartphones on the list of Flipkart's frequently searched smartphones include devices from Realme and Oppo. For instance, Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, and the Realme C2 are searched more on Flipkart. Also, the Oppo F11 Pro is quite popular among users and buyers, which keeps appearing on Flipkart's search list.

Lastly, there are many Xiaomi Redmi models on Flipkart's frequently searched smartphones list. For instance, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is widely searched by Flipkart users looking for a phone. Looking at this list, one can determine that buyers seem okay to check out slightly older phones, despite new launches in the market every month.

Vivo V15

Price: Rs. 14,490

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

iPhone 8

Price: Rs. 77,000

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant.

iPhone 7 Plus

Price: Rs. 36,999

Key Specs



5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance With

Realme 3

Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs



6.2 Inch HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display

Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash

13MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4230mAh Battery

Oppo F11 Pro

Price: Rs. 20,989

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Realme 3 Pro

Price: Rs. 10,599

Key Specs

