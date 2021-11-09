Just In
List Of Smartphones Expected To Announce In November 2021
We have stepped into a new month and it is time to see the much-awaited smartphones that are expected to be launched this month. Well, there are a few expectations such as the Lava AGNI 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, Google Pixel 5a, Oppo A95, Vivo V23e, and more. Already, two of these smartphones - the devices from Poco and Lava are all set to be launched today. Of these, the Lava AGNI 5G has been launched as the first 5G smartphone from the company.
If you missed out on the updates of the upcoming smartphones, we have listed these devices for you. Take a look at the upcoming smartphones that are to be launched in November 2021 from here to know more.
Poco M4 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Dual SIM
- 50MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4,900 mAh (minimum) battery
ASUS 8Z
Rumoured Key Specs
- 5.9-inch FHD+Super AMOLED display
- 64MP + 12MP dual-camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset
- up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage
- 4,000 mAh battery
Lava AGNI 5G
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor (Dual 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11
- 64MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA (N41/N77/N78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
iQOO 8 Pro (Launch In India Soon)
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.78 inches Display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset
- 12GB RAM
- 50 MP + 48 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera
- 16 MP Front Camera
- 4,500 mAh Battery
Oppo A95
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.43 inches Screen
- Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662
- 8GB of RAM
- Android 11
- 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- 5000mAh Battery
Vivo V23e
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.44-inch Full-HD AMOLED display
- powered by MediaTek Helio G96 which is an octa-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
- 4,050 mAh battery
OnePlus 9RT
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
- Snapdragon 888 chipset
- up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage
- 50MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 4,500 mAh battery
