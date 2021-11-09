List Of Smartphones Expected To Announce In November 2021 Features oi-Harish Kumar

We have stepped into a new month and it is time to see the much-awaited smartphones that are expected to be launched this month. Well, there are a few expectations such as the Lava AGNI 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, Google Pixel 5a, Oppo A95, Vivo V23e, and more. Already, two of these smartphones - the devices from Poco and Lava are all set to be launched today. Of these, the Lava AGNI 5G has been launched as the first 5G smartphone from the company.

If you missed out on the updates of the upcoming smartphones, we have listed these devices for you. Take a look at the upcoming smartphones that are to be launched in November 2021 from here to know more. Poco M4 Pro Key Specs 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dual SIM

50MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4,900 mAh (minimum) battery ASUS 8Z Rumoured Key Specs 5.9-inch FHD+Super AMOLED display

64MP + 12MP dual-camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset

up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage

4,000 mAh battery Lava AGNI 5G Key Specs 6.78-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor (Dual 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11

64MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA (N41/N77/N78), Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery iQOO 8 Pro (Launch In India Soon) Rumoured Key Specs 6.78 inches Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset

12GB RAM

50 MP + 48 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera

4,500 mAh Battery Oppo A95 Rumoured Key Specs 6.43 inches Screen

Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662

8GB of RAM

Android 11

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Camera

16MP Front Camera

5000mAh Battery Vivo V23e Rumoured Key Specs 6.44-inch Full-HD AMOLED display

powered by MediaTek Helio G96 which is an octa-core processor

8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage

4,050 mAh battery OnePlus 9RT Rumoured Key Specs 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 888 chipset

up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage

50MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera

4,500 mAh battery

